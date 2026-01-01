ETV Bharat / state

Dantewada Police Achieve Major Success In Anti-Naxal Ops In 2025

Dantewada: The year 2025 was remarkable for Dantewada police which achieved huge success in its campaign against Naxalism.

While a large number of Naxalites surrendered during the year, several of them were senior cadres carrying significant rewards. As per records, 272 Naxalites surrendered to Dantewada police in 2025. The surrendered Naxalites carried combined reward of around Rs 2.97 crore.

The figure was a marked improvement as compared to 2024 when 234 Naxalites laid down arms in the district. Dantewada SP Gaurav Rai stated that the government has taken concrete steps to integrate surrendered Naxalites into the mainstream of society. The police believe that the rehabilitation policy will inspire other Naxalites to surrender.

He said as part of the rehabilitation efforts, bank accounts were opened for all surrendered Naxalites who are also being given skill development training to make them self-reliant. This apart, ration cards were made for the surrendered Naxalites who were issued bus passes for daily commute.

Police said, in 2025, as many as 35 Naxalites were arrested under (Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act) and other cases. The Naxalites carried a total reward of around Rs 17 lakh on their heads. The arrests dealt a major blow to the activities and logistical support of Naxal organizations, the SP said.