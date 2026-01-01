Dantewada Police Achieve Major Success In Anti-Naxal Ops In 2025
At least 272 Naxalites carrying combined reward of around Rs 2.97 crore surrendered in the district last year.
Dantewada: The year 2025 was remarkable for Dantewada police which achieved huge success in its campaign against Naxalism.
While a large number of Naxalites surrendered during the year, several of them were senior cadres carrying significant rewards. As per records, 272 Naxalites surrendered to Dantewada police in 2025. The surrendered Naxalites carried combined reward of around Rs 2.97 crore.
The figure was a marked improvement as compared to 2024 when 234 Naxalites laid down arms in the district. Dantewada SP Gaurav Rai stated that the government has taken concrete steps to integrate surrendered Naxalites into the mainstream of society. The police believe that the rehabilitation policy will inspire other Naxalites to surrender.
He said as part of the rehabilitation efforts, bank accounts were opened for all surrendered Naxalites who are also being given skill development training to make them self-reliant. This apart, ration cards were made for the surrendered Naxalites who were issued bus passes for daily commute.
Police said, in 2025, as many as 35 Naxalites were arrested under (Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act) and other cases. The Naxalites carried a total reward of around Rs 17 lakh on their heads. The arrests dealt a major blow to the activities and logistical support of Naxal organizations, the SP said.
Four Naxalites were killed in encounters with security forces and district police last year. A reward of Rs 54 lakh was announced on the Naxalites. The District Reserve Guard (DRG), Dantewada played a key role in anti-Naxal operations in 2025. The SP said the DRG conducted three independent anti-Naxal operations last year and 10 along with the Central Reserve Police Force.
Besides, 40 joint operations were conducted by DRG of Dantewada, Sukma, Narayanpur, Bijapur, and Bastar in the district.
Dantewada Police personnel and officers received national and state-level honors for their outstanding work in anti-Naxal operations. Four personnel were given the Police Medal for Gallantry, while Union Home Minister's Efficiency Medal was given to 51 personnel. At least eight personnel were given the Chhattisgarh Shaurya Medal while 40 were given out-of-turn promotions.
DRG, Dantewada dealt a severe blow to the Naxalite organization through 'Operation Black Forest' and other major operations. The operations neutralized Basavaraju (General Secretary of the banned CPI (Maoist), Gautam, CCM, PLGA, DVCM, ACM, and other key cadres.
The success on the anti-Naxal front also had an impact on the law and order situation in the district. In 2025, a total of 491 crimes were registered in 12 police stations of Dantewada district.
