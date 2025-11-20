'Mission 2026': After Winning Five Seats In Bihar, AIMIM Sets Sights On West Bengal
The party is expanding its organisation in minority-dominated districts of West Bengal where it has set up several offices.
Published : November 20, 2025 at 8:06 PM IST
Malda: After winning five seats in the recently concluded Bihar Assembly elections, the All ndia Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has now set its sights on West Bengal.
Asaduddin Owaisi's party has decided to field candidates for several seats in the state for the 2026 Assembly elections. The party is expanding its organisation in minority dominated districts of the state including Malda and Murshidabad.
The party has already set up its offices in Kaliachak, Vaishnavnagar, Manikchak, Harishchandrapur, Chanchal and Ratua. The party's leaders are holding discussions with workers and activists to strengthen the organisation.
AIMIM's Malda district president Rezaul Karim said, "Our political activites have been going on across the state with the focus on the 2026 Assembly elections under the direction of Asaduddin Owaisi and under the leadership of the party's state president. We are focusing on Malda and Murshidabad districts. We will complete our organisational activities by the first week of January."
Rezaul further said, "Those who have been cheated for so long are not fools. This state government has cheated us. The people of Bengal have decided now it is their turn to exercise their rights. We will have to fight for our rights in the 2026 elections. The state government had assured to stand by the minorities. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had said that she would stand by the minorities. She took our votes by lying. At least 40 per cent of the voters in the state are Muslims. She took the votes of such voters by making false promises."
He further alleged, "The minorities of Bengal have understood that Mamata's government is plotting to cheat them. They are being used only for votes. Nothing has been done for the overall development of the minorities. Now the Trinamool Congres government is trying to stop us by using the police. The police are not allowing us to hold any processions or meetings. This proves that the Trinamool Congress is afraid of us".
However, Congress district president and Malda South MP Isha Khan Chowdhury, said, "AIMIM should first become aware of the history of Malda and Bengal. The political context of Bihar and Bengal is not the same. People here are much more politically aware. And Gani Khan Chowdhury is the embodiment of Malda".
Trinamool Congress' Malda district vice-president Shubhmoy Basu said, “The AIMIM belongs to the BJP. The Muslims here chased them away".
BJP's South Malda organisational district president Ajay Gangopadhyay commented, "The people of the state have decided to remove a government that has been involved in corruption for 15 years. The AIMIM district president spoke the truth when he said that the West Bengal government has been misleading Muslims of the state for so long. If the Muslim community understands this reality, then they will benefit in the end".
