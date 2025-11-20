ETV Bharat / state

'Mission 2026': After Winning Five Seats In Bihar, AIMIM Sets Sights On West Bengal

Malda: After winning five seats in the recently concluded Bihar Assembly elections, the All ndia Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has now set its sights on West Bengal.

Asaduddin Owaisi's party has decided to field candidates for several seats in the state for the 2026 Assembly elections. The party is expanding its organisation in minority dominated districts of the state including Malda and Murshidabad.

The party has already set up its offices in Kaliachak, Vaishnavnagar, Manikchak, Harishchandrapur, Chanchal and Ratua. The party's leaders are holding discussions with workers and activists to strengthen the organisation.

AIMIM's Malda district president Rezaul Karim said, "Our political activites have been going on across the state with the focus on the 2026 Assembly elections under the direction of Asaduddin Owaisi and under the leadership of the party's state president. We are focusing on Malda and Murshidabad districts. We will complete our organisational activities by the first week of January."

Rezaul further said, "Those who have been cheated for so long are not fools. This state government has cheated us. The people of Bengal have decided now it is their turn to exercise their rights. We will have to fight for our rights in the 2026 elections. The state government had assured to stand by the minorities. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had said that she would stand by the minorities. She took our votes by lying. At least 40 per cent of the voters in the state are Muslims. She took the votes of such voters by making false promises."