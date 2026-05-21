Missing For Two Years, Bihar Youth Brought Home From Pakistan Border
Dharmendra was found in a suspicious circumstances in Kupwara district in Jammu and Kashmir near Pakistan border.
Published : May 21, 2026 at 3:58 PM IST|
Updated : May 21, 2026 at 4:10 PM IST
Munger: A mother's love, unwavering faith, and a patient waiting turned fruitful in Bihar as a youth, missing for two years, suddenly returned home from the Pakistan border recently.
According to sources, Dharmendra Kumar, a resident of Chandika Sthan in Munger in Bihar had gone missing from his home nearly two years ago.
The distraught family members searched for him in every nook and corner, but he could not be found. The family recounted that Dharmendra had left home on August 19, 2024, with just Rs 50 in his pocket, and never returned.
As time slowly dragged on, the family's hopes began to fade away. The distraught mother, Munni Devi, would sit by the doorway every day, gazing out with unblinking eyes, weeping as she clung to the hope of her son's return.
Amid this period of waiting, the local police in Munger received an information from their counterparts in Jammu and Kashmir regarding a young man found in a suspicious circumstances in Kupwara district near the Pakistan border.
According to sources, when the man was found near the Pakistan border, security agencies were immediately alerted and he was taken to Lalpora police station.
During the interrogation, speaking in a broken, faltering voice, he identified himself as Dharmendra Kumar, a resident of Munger district in Bihar.
The Jammu and Kashmir police conveyed this information to Munger district administration. On receiving this information, the Munger District Magistrate and the Superintendent of Police constituted a team to verify the young man's identity and ensure his safe return.
The team comprising police officers Kumar Aman, Sunil Kumar and medical officer Dr Akhilesh Kumar Rana reached Kupwara. They verified the youth's identity with the help of Kupwara district administration and the local police. Later, the team took him back to Munger on May 19.
On Wednesday night, following a medical examination, Dharmendra Kumar was handed over to his family members. On seeing her son, his mother Munni Devi tearfully embraced him and wept inconsolably.
"We have been in great distress for two years. We searched everywhere, but found no trace of him. We had begun to fear that my son was no longer in this world. Thanks to the Munger police and the district administration, my son has returned home today. We will remain eternally grateful to them for this," said Munni Devi.
Dharmendra's brother, Upendra Singh, also spoke with a choked voice, recounting how the family had made every possible effort to find his brother, yet had met with nothing but disappointment at every turn.
"We had conducted an extensive search," he said.
"When every hope faded, we suddenly received a message from the administration that my brother was found in Jammu and Kashmir. At first, I simply couldn't believe my ears. The dedication with which the administration worked to bring my brother back safely is truly commendable," said Upendra Singh.
Dharmendra's father, Upendra Sahni, also appeared emotional and overjoyed by his son's return.
"We were completely broken inside. Now that my son has returned, it feels as though happiness has returned to a home that had been left desolate. We are immensely grateful to the district administration and the police," he said.
The family members said that Dharmendra suffer from mental frailty. It is suspected that, due to this mental condition, he inadvertently wandered off and ended up traveling all the way to the India-Pakistan border in Jammu and Kashmir. Currently, his condition is stable and the entire family has rallied together to care of him.
Local residents have also wholeheartedly praised the Munger police, the district administration, and the Jammu and Kashmir police for their sensitivity and swift action in the matter.
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