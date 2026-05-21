ETV Bharat / state

Missing For Two Years, Bihar Youth Brought Home From Pakistan Border

Dharmendra with his mother after he returned home in Bihar ( ETV Bharat )

Munger: A mother's love, unwavering faith, and a patient waiting turned fruitful in Bihar as a youth, missing for two years, suddenly returned home from the Pakistan border recently.

According to sources, Dharmendra Kumar, a resident of Chandika Sthan in Munger in Bihar had gone missing from his home nearly two years ago.

The distraught family members searched for him in every nook and corner, but he could not be found. The family recounted that Dharmendra had left home on August 19, 2024, with just Rs 50 in his pocket, and never returned.

As time slowly dragged on, the family's hopes began to fade away. The distraught mother, Munni Devi, would sit by the doorway every day, gazing out with unblinking eyes, weeping as she clung to the hope of her son's return.

Dharmendra was found near India-Pakistan border in Kupwara (ETV Bharat)

Amid this period of waiting, the local police in Munger received an information from their counterparts in Jammu and Kashmir regarding a young man found in a suspicious circumstances in Kupwara district near the Pakistan border.

According to sources, when the man was found near the Pakistan border, security agencies were immediately alerted and he was taken to Lalpora police station.

During the interrogation, speaking in a broken, faltering voice, he identified himself as Dharmendra Kumar, a resident of Munger district in Bihar.

The Jammu and Kashmir police conveyed this information to Munger district administration. On receiving this information, the Munger District Magistrate and the Superintendent of Police constituted a team to verify the young man's identity and ensure his safe return.