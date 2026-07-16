ETV Bharat / state

Missing Toddler Found Dead In Bhagalpur Riverbank

Bhagalpur: The body of a two-year-old boy, who had gone missing on Tuesday night, was found near a riverbank in Bihar's Bhagalpur district the next day, police said on Thursday.

Preliminary investigations suggest the child was brutally murdered. Police suspect an old enmity between his father and distant relatives may have led to the murder.

The boy, Aditya Kumar, went missing from the Mahavir Temple premises in the Lalu Chak area under Nathnagar police station area. His uncle, found his body near the Srirampur Ghat on Wednesday.

Upon information, police, forensic team and dog squad arrived at the scene and an investigation was launched.