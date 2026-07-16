Missing Toddler Found Dead In Bhagalpur Riverbank
Bhagalpur police suspect his father's enmity with distant relatives may have led to the murder.
Published : July 16, 2026 at 2:15 PM IST
Bhagalpur: The body of a two-year-old boy, who had gone missing on Tuesday night, was found near a riverbank in Bihar's Bhagalpur district the next day, police said on Thursday.
Preliminary investigations suggest the child was brutally murdered. Police suspect an old enmity between his father and distant relatives may have led to the murder.
The boy, Aditya Kumar, went missing from the Mahavir Temple premises in the Lalu Chak area under Nathnagar police station area. His uncle, found his body near the Srirampur Ghat on Wednesday.
Upon information, police, forensic team and dog squad arrived at the scene and an investigation was launched.
Pachu Mandal, the child's father, said a 'Chhathi' ceremony (ritual held six days after birth) for his third child was scheduled for Tuesday. The house was crowded with guests so he had gone to the nearby Mahavir Sthan with Aditya, his middle child, to sleep, he said.
"Late Tuesday night, Aditya was abducted from Mahavir Sthan, and on Wednesday morning, his uncle spotted the body near Shrirampur Ghat. He had an eye injury and the bruise marks on his head appeared to be from a nail," Mandal said.
🚨 गुमशुदा बच्चे की तलाश 🚨— Bhagalpur Police (@PoliceBhagalpur) July 14, 2026
यह बच्चा आज सुबह लगभग 4:00 बजे से लालूचक, थाना नाथनगर, जिला भागलपुर क्षेत्र से लापता है।
यदि किसी व्यक्ति को इस बच्चे के संबंध में कोई भी जानकारी प्राप्त हो, तो कृपया तत्काल नीचे दिए गए नंबरों पर संपर्क करें या निकटतम पुलिस थाना को सूचित करें। pic.twitter.com/jqH4B73He6
Bhagalpur City DSP Rakesh Kumar said the boy's father had a prior dispute with his relatives and prima facie, enmity appears to be the motive behind the murder. A kidnapping case had initially been registered based on the victim's statement, which was later converted to include murder charges, the DSP added.
"The body was sent for post-mortem. The exact motive behind the murder will be revealed after getting the post-mortem report and investigation is completed. There were injury marks on the child's right eye and it is suspected that an iron spike had been driven into his head and he had subsequently been strangled," Kumar added.
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