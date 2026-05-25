Missing Tigress Raises Concern After Two Tigers Found Dead In Haridwar Forest
A missing tigress has become the biggest concern for forest officials after two young tigers were allegedly poisoned in the Haridwar forest division.
Published : May 25, 2026 at 4:29 PM IST
Dehradun: The disappearance of a tigress after the deaths of two tigers in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar Forest Division has emerged as a major concern for the forest department, which is already investigating the suspected poaching case.
The Forest Department's initial investigation suggests that the tigress was present along with her cubs during the hunting of a buffalo in the Shyampur range, where the two young tigers were later found dead. However, the tigress has not been spotted for nearly a week, which led to an intensified search operation in the forest area.
Forest teams, assisted by sniffer dogs and Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB) officials, are conducting extensive searches in the region. Around 15 camera traps have also been installed to track the tigress, but no movement has been spotted so far.
The forest department suspects that poachers may have poisoned the carcass of the buffalo after it was hunted by the tigress and her cubs. Two tiger carcasses were later recovered from separate locations, while the tigress remains missing.
Official sources said four accused have been arrested so far in connection with the case, though the main accused is still absconding. The weapon allegedly used to cut the paws of the dead tigers has also not been recovered yet. Sources said pug marks found in the area indicate that the tigress may still be alive, but her continued disappearance has raised several questions among wildlife experts and authorities.
Experts said that a tigress never leaves her young cubs alone for long periods of time, especially when the cubs are not fully independent. They questioned whether young cubs, whose teeth were not fully developed, could have hunted a buffalo without the tigeress’s involvement.
The forest department said search operations are continuing and efforts are being made to ensure the safety of the tigress.
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