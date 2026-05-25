ETV Bharat / state

Missing Tigress Raises Concern After Two Tigers Found Dead In Haridwar Forest

Dehradun: The disappearance of a tigress after the deaths of two tigers in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar Forest Division has emerged as a major concern for the forest department, which is already investigating the suspected poaching case.

The Forest Department's initial investigation suggests that the tigress was present along with her cubs during the hunting of a buffalo in the Shyampur range, where the two young tigers were later found dead. However, the tigress has not been spotted for nearly a week, which led to an intensified search operation in the forest area.

Forest teams, assisted by sniffer dogs and Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB) officials, are conducting extensive searches in the region. Around 15 camera traps have also been installed to track the tigress, but no movement has been spotted so far.

The forest department suspects that poachers may have poisoned the carcass of the buffalo after it was hunted by the tigress and her cubs. Two tiger carcasses were later recovered from separate locations, while the tigress remains missing.