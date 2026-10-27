ETV Bharat / state

Missing Seven-Year-Old Boy Found Dead In Abandoned House In Tamil Nadu; Friend's Mother Arrested

The abandoned and dilapidated house where Muthuvelan's body was found on Monday, a day after his disappearance. ( ETV Bharat )

Madurai: Police have cracked a death case of a seven-year-old boy, who went missing shortly after leaving home for playing with his friend in Tamil Nadu's Madurai. Police have arrested the mother of the deceased boy's 10-year-old friend, who is being produced before the Juvenile Justice Board.

A Madurai Police spokesperson said that the deceased boy, Muthuvel, aged 7, son of Periyakaruppan and Sathya, 43, of Thaniyamangalam, within the limits of Keelavalavu Police Station, Melur SubDivision, Madurai District, went to play near Adaikkalam Kaatha Amman Temple, Thaniyamangalam. The boy went missing at about 11 AM hrs on October 25 and did not return home by 4 PM.

As the boy could not be traced despite searches at the houses of nearby relatives, his mother, Sathya, lodged a missing complaint at Keelavalavu Police Station. A case was immediately registered in Cr. No. 341/2026 according to the police. The Superintendent of Police, Madurai District, immediately visited the spot and formed five special teams comprising 90 police personnel to trace the child through an overnight search operation. According to the police, during the search, at about 10.45 hrs on 26.10.2026, the boy’s body was found inside a dilapidated and unoccupied house belonging to Rajangam of Thaniyamangalam. Forensic experts and the Dog Squad were summoned to the scene, and an intensive investigation was undertaken. The body was recovered and sent to Government Rajaji Hospital, Madurai, for post-mortem examination and other legal formalities.