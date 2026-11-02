Missing Seats In Ara-Patna MEMU Train Raise Questions Over Railway Maintenance And Security
In some coaches, only the seat frames have remained, while in others, the seats are damaged or completely missing.
Published : November 2, 2026 at 4:38 PM IST
Patna: While the Railways continues to claim improvements in passenger amenities, train modernisation and safety measures, the condition of the Ara-Patna MEMU passenger train under the Danapur Railway Division has raised questions about these claims. Several coaches of train number 63214 are missing seats meant for passengers, leaving commuters struggling to find a place to sit.
In some coaches, only the seat frames have remained, while in others, the seats are damaged or completely missing. Despite their poor condition, the train continues to operate.
A large number of working professionals, students, businesspeople and other passengers travel daily on the MEMU train between Ara and Patna. Passengers say the train already faces problems of overcrowding and delays. The absence of proper seating facilities has made their journey even more difficult.
Passengers are often forced to travel standing, with elderly people, women and those undertaking longer journeys facing greater difficulties.
Durgesh Kumar, a regular passenger, said the Railways had failed to address the issue. "Seats in several coaches are broken, while in some places they are completely missing. Passengers pay the full fare but are not even provided with proper seating facilities. Despite complaints, the problem is unresolved," said Durgesh Kumar.
The incident has also raised concerns over the security and monitoring of railway property. How did the seats disappear from the train coaches? If they were stolen, who is responsible? How are such incidents taking place despite the installation of CCTV cameras at railway yards and maintenance facilities?
Questions have also been raised over the role of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the Government Railway Police (GRP), which are responsible for protecting railway property.
If even the seats installed inside railway coaches cannot be secured, concerns over the effectiveness of the monitoring system are inevitable. Questions have also been raised over why the concerned officials and staff failed to notice the problem in time.
When questioned about the issue, Danapur Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Vinod Kumar acknowledged that the condition of the seats was unacceptable and noted negligence on the part of the railway staff.
He assured that an inquiry would be conducted and the arrangements would be restored at the earliest. He also said the concerned coach would be removed. The Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of the Railways has also assured that the problem would be addressed soon.
"It appears to be a case of negligence on the part of some of our staff. The issue will be rectified. Such coaches should not be allowed to operate without proper inspection. The matter is being looked into," said Vinod Kumar.
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