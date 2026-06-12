ETV Bharat / state

Missing Naidu Commission Report Triggers Political Row In Odisha; BJD Questions BJP Govt's Two-Year Delay

Bhubaneswar: A political controversy had erupted in Odisha over the alleged disappearance of two commission reports from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), with the opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) questioning why the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government took nearly two years to detect the missing files, while the ruling party has alleged a larger conspiracy behind their disappearance.

The controversy centres around the reports of the Justice A.S. Naidu Commission, which probed the 2008 killing of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Swami Laxmanananda Saraswati and the subsequent Kandhamal violence, and the commission report on the SUM Hospital fire incident.

Responding to allegations made by the BJP, former BJD MP Munna Khan said the present government cannot shift responsibility for the missing files. "How can anyone say when the files went missing? The BJP government has been in power for nearly two years. Was the government sleeping all this time? It is the government’s responsibility to know where official files are kept," he said.

Congress leader Ramachandra Kadam also raised questions over the delay in reporting the matter and sought a thorough investigation. Meanwhile, the Capital Police Station registered a case on Wednesday following a complaint by the Home Department regarding the alleged disappearance of the two reports from official records.

According to officials, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by the Twin City Police Commissioner has been constituted to probe the matter. The team includes a Superintendent of Police (SP)-rank officer and two inspectors.

The SIT has questioned Home Department Joint Secretary Sarat Chandra Marandi, the complainant in the case, at Lok Seva Bhawan and collected preliminary information regarding the missing files. Police are examining the records and are also scanning CCTV footage and electronic data to trace the movement of the reports.

The Naidu Commission report relates to the assassination of Swami Laxmanananda Saraswati and four associates at the Jalespata Ashram in Kandhamal district on August 23, 2008. Armed attackers entered the ashram during Janmashtami celebrations and killed the VHP leader, which triggered communal violence across the district.

The violence continued for nearly a month and resulted in the deaths of around 40 people, destruction of over 4,800 houses and damage to more than 200 religious institutions, according to official figures.