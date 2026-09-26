ETV Bharat / state

Missing Minor Couple Found Dead Near Village In UP's Hardoi, Police Begin Probe

Hardoi: The bodies of two minors were found hanging from a tree in a field near Sarangpur village in Uttar Pradesh's Atrauli police station area on Friday.

A 16-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl had reportedly gone missing from their homes. Their families began searching for them and became alarmed after noticing an Instagram status linked to their deaths. The post said, "I am dead, come and see".

The families and villagers then rushed towards the fields. Nearly 500 metres from the village, they found the bodies of both teenagers hanging from a tree with the same rope.

Police from Atrauli police station reached the spot and, with the help of villagers, brought down the bodies. The bodies were sent for post-mortem even as police began investigating the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

Additional Superintendent of Police (East) Subodh Gautam also reached the spot. Police completed the necessary formalities and said further legal proceedings were underway.