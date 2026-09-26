Missing Minor Couple Found Dead Near Village In UP's Hardoi, Police Begin Probe
Their families found the bodies of the teenagers in a field nearly 500 metres away from the village.
Published : September 26, 2026 at 1:37 PM IST
Hardoi: The bodies of two minors were found hanging from a tree in a field near Sarangpur village in Uttar Pradesh's Atrauli police station area on Friday.
A 16-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl had reportedly gone missing from their homes. Their families began searching for them and became alarmed after noticing an Instagram status linked to their deaths. The post said, "I am dead, come and see".
The families and villagers then rushed towards the fields. Nearly 500 metres from the village, they found the bodies of both teenagers hanging from a tree with the same rope.
Police from Atrauli police station reached the spot and, with the help of villagers, brought down the bodies. The bodies were sent for post-mortem even as police began investigating the circumstances surrounding the deaths.
Additional Superintendent of Police (East) Subodh Gautam also reached the spot. Police completed the necessary formalities and said further legal proceedings were underway.
Additional SP Subodh Gautam said, "Prima facie, the matter appears to be related to a love affair." Police have initiated the post-mortem process and are taking further legal action as required.
The deaths have left the area in mourning. Police are reviewing the post-mortem findings and family statements.
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