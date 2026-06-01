ETV Bharat / state

Missing Meerut Kabaddi Player’s Skeleton Recovered After 45 Days; Family Demands Death Penalty For Accused

Meerut: The skeletal remains of 17-year-old kabaddi player Anushka Pal, who had been missing since April 16, have been recovered in Meerut. Her father arrived at the post-mortem house with Anushka’s medals she won at national-level competitions. He has demanded strict punishment for the accused and questioned the police investigation.

Anushka, also known as Riya, was a Class 12 student at Krishna Public School near Kankerkhera Bypass and an accomplished kabaddi player who had represented in several national-level tournaments. She lived in a rented accommodation in Shobhapur with her brother Anmol for studies and sports training.

According to the family, Anushka went missing under suspicious circumstances on April 16, 2026. Her father, Netrapal, a resident of Chirauri village in Meerut’s Daurala area, filed a missing complaint at Kankerkhera police station. A case was registered and an investigation began, but the family alleges that little progress was made for weeks.

Police said the breakthrough came after they detained Shyam Dhanak (42), a fast-food vendor working near Shobhapur Cut on Rohta Road, whom the family had suspected from the beginning.

During interrogation, Shyam allegedly confessed to killing Anushka over a dispute involving Rs 3,600, which he claimed she owed him. Police said the accused told investigators that an argument broke out over the money, after which he allegedly attacked her with bricks and killed her.

Based on his confession, police recovered skeletal remains from a drain near the Shobhapur police outpost. Clothing and a mobile phone recovered from the site were identified by the family as Anushka’s belongings.

Anushka’s father said the family had repeatedly informed police about their suspicion against the fast-food vendor, but alleged that no serious action was taken for weeks.

“We kept going from one police station to another, meeting officers and pleading for help, but no one listened. Only after people from the community joined us and raised the issue before senior officials did the police act,” he said.