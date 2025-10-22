ETV Bharat / state

Missing Man's Skeleton Found In Chhattisgarh Forest; Cops Launch Probe

Korba: The discovery of a skeleton from Solwa village in Shyang, a forest area in Korba district of Chhattisgarh, has led to a sensation in the area. Police have identified the skeleton as that of Sukhsagar (38), who has been missing since September 18.

Lakshmi Chauhan, the sister of the deceased, said Sukhsagar's son was admitted to Korba Medical College after he fractured both legs in an accident on September 15. Sukhsagar came to visit him in the hospital on September 18 and told her that he would return home, which he never did. The next day, the family searched for Sukhsagar extensively, but when he was not found, they informed the Shyang police station.

Police said after receiving the information, family members, relatives, and neighbours started searching for him. A month later, reports of a skeleton being found under a tree in the forest adjacent to the village surfaced. A towel and some clothes were found at the spot.