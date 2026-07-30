ETV Bharat / state

Missing Link Landslide: IIT Bombay Recommends Diverting Rain Water And Installing Wire Mesh

The drainage system inside the tunnel will need to be redesigned. IIT-B has recommended redesigning natural drains and channels to prevent rainwater from flowing directly onto the expressway.

There are many spots along this Expressway where the MSRDC has installed steel wire mesh to ensure stones and rocks do not fall onto the Road. IIT-B team has recommended that MSRDC install robust steel wire mesh to secure loose rocks and stones.

The first recommendation made is to divert the natural flow of rainwater away from the tunnel and the main road. This is to prevent flooding.

The recommendations provided by IIT are to divert rainwater, install steel wire mesh and redesign natural drains and channels and rec

Based on their recommendations, Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has prepared a fresh safety action plan for this Missing Link project, following a landslide on July 6.

Mumbai: IIT-Bombay has recommended a series of immediate and permanent measures to prevent rockfall and debris from reaching the carriageway of the Pune-Mumbai Expressway following a recent incident of the tunnel.

Rajesh Patil, Joint Managing Director of the MSRDC, told ETV Bharat that the IIT Bombay team has based their recommendations on rainfall patterns based on a 1,000-year return period instead of the earlier 100-year rainfall one.

These new measures the MSRDC will undertake to reduce the risk of landslides in future and be better prepared than what one witnessed this year.

"We have constructed the Missing Link bridge after studying a 100-year period of rainfall and had accordingly planned to take precautions to ensure the bridge remains secure for an entire century. However, the rainfall witnessed this year is a 'once-in-a-thousand-years' event. This sudden, intense rainfall triggered the landslide," Patil said.

He added that they will adhere to the guidelines provided by IIT Bombay. "The recommendations given by IIT-Bombay are now based on their new study of 1000 years rain pattern, which will help us exercise even greater caution. These will help to prevent such mishaps in future," Patil added.

"Another important factor to keep in mind is that neither the tunnel nor the bridge sustained any damage. The signage section collapsed due to the landslide. The tunnel itself remains intact. We will ensure that measures are taken to prevent such incidents in the future," he said.

Landslide and its impact

On July 6, an orange alert was issued by the Indian Meteorological Department for the Mumbai region, along with Raigad, Pune and especially the ghat section. Severe landslides were reported on Monkey Hill in the Khandala area and the Raigad region, causing complete closure of rail services and road travel between Mumbai and Pune cities.

Due to landslides, traffic on both the Pune-Mumbai Expressway and the old Mumbai-Pune Highway was closed to traffic.

This project was inaugurated by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on May 1.

Opposition parties, however, have criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government for undertaking massive road expansion projects without conducting adequate tests to ensure the safety of commuters.

Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe said, "This clearly implies that many such projects are being executed by a stubborn insistence on earning commissions, without adequate preparation or expert consultation. Many roads deteriorate shortly after they are opened to the public. One such is the Missing Link and the road in Latur. The situation across the country is the same. In Nagpur, the city gets submerged during rains, even though it is the Chief Minister's constituency. Commuter safety doesn't drive these projects; it is commissions."