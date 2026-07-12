'Unidentified Body Being Passed Off As My Son': Father Of Missing Indian Student Questions Finland Police's Version
Manideep Reddy, a first-year BTech student at LUT University in Lappeenranta, went missing on May 5. Police said his identity was confirmed by students' biometrics.
Published : July 12, 2026 at 1:42 PM IST
Hyderabad: The case of Manideep Reddy from Hyderabad's Vanasthalipuram, who went missing in Finland in May during his stay for engineering studies, took a dramatic turn when Finnish police informed his parents through an email that his body was found on the shore.
The email also has attached images of several cards found alongside the body. Police claimed Manideep's identity was confirmed by the students' biometric data.
However, Muthyam Reddy, father of Manideep, refused to accept the police version, saying that the body was not that of his son, questioning how the body of a student who went missing on May 5 could be found on the seashore after 65 days. "The Finnish police are passing off an unidentified body as that of Manideep," he said.
"Since Finnish regulations require the case to be concluded within three weeks, officials there are attempting to pass off an unidentified body as that of Manideep. Although we had requested permission to travel to Finland to search for Manideep, the country denied us a visa," he added.
He further alleged that despite informing the police about their suspicions surrounding a specific individual in Finland, no investigation has been conducted so far, and he has appealed to the Central government to ensure justice for them.
Manideep, a first-year BTech student at LUT University in Lappeenranta, went missing after losing contact with his family. His relatives and acquaintances in Finland searched his accommodation and university, but failed to trace him. A missing person case was registered with the local authorities subsequently.
His parents said they had also approached Union Minister G Kishan Reddy and senior BJP leader Bandaru Dattatreya for intervention. However, they had not received any concrete information from either the Finnish authorities or the Central government.
On a plea filed by Muthyam, the Telangana High Court had issued notices to the Centre, the Indian Embassy in Finland, Telangana Police and other respondents, directing them to explain the action taken on the complaint regarding Manideep's disappearance.
The Centre on July 3 informed the High Court that the case was handed over to Finland's National Bureau of Investigation (NBA) and sought time to apprise the court of the progress in the probe. The submission was made before Justice B Vijaysen Reddy during the hearing of a petition filed by the parents.
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