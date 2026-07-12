ETV Bharat / state

'Unidentified Body Being Passed Off As My Son': Father Of Missing Indian Student Questions Finland Police's Version

Hyderabad: The case of Manideep Reddy from Hyderabad's Vanasthalipuram, who went missing in Finland in May during his stay for engineering studies, took a dramatic turn when Finnish police informed his parents through an email that his body was found on the shore.

The email also has attached images of several cards found alongside the body. Police claimed Manideep's identity was confirmed by the students' biometric data.

However, Muthyam Reddy, father of Manideep, refused to accept the police version, saying that the body was not that of his son, questioning how the body of a student who went missing on May 5 could be found on the seashore after 65 days. "The Finnish police are passing off an unidentified body as that of Manideep," he said.

"Since Finnish regulations require the case to be concluded within three weeks, officials there are attempting to pass off an unidentified body as that of Manideep. Although we had requested permission to travel to Finland to search for Manideep, the country denied us a visa," he added.

He further alleged that despite informing the police about their suspicions surrounding a specific individual in Finland, no investigation has been conducted so far, and he has appealed to the Central government to ensure justice for them.