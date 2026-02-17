ETV Bharat / state

Missing IIT Roorkee Student's Body Found From Canal After A Week

Roorkee: The body of an MBA second-year student from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee was recovered from the Mohammadpur Jhal area in Uttarakhand on Tuesday morning, a week after he went missing, officials said.

Ashish Shukla, a resident of Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, had gone to Valmiki Ghat along the Ganga canal with friends. He had then gone missing after slipping into the canal, they said. Following the incident, authorities, including Bengal Engineer Group, State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Army personnel, divers and local police, launched an intensive search operation that continued for nearly six days.

The canal water was temporarily stopped during the search, but the body was not recovered. Nearly 100 personnel, including around 20 professional divers, carried out extensive searches at various points along the canal. Nets were also placed at suspected locations, officials said.