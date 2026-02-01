Missing For Two Months, Leopard Sweety's Skeleton Recovered From Bengal Safari Park Enclosure
Sweety had gone missing from the corral in the park in November last year. Her decomposed carcass and skeleton were found a few days back.
Published : February 1, 2026 at 4:48 PM IST
Siliguri: The decomposed carcass and skeleton of a leopard named 'Sweety' were recently recovered from her enclosure at Bengal Safari Park in North Bengal after she went missing for over two months.
Director of Bengal Safari Park, E Vijay Kumar, said, "The decomposed carcass, meaning the skeleton and rotten body, was recovered from the enclosure of the leopard. A postmortem has been conducted on the carcass. However, nothing alarming was found". He said it is not possible for any animal to enter the enclosure.
Sweety was rescued by Forest Department personnel on May 16, 2023 from a garden in Ghoshpukur range under Kurseong Forest Division. Sweety was found lying near her mother's carcass and was ill at the time of her rescue. A special team of veterinarians was formed to treat her and after prolonged treatment and care, she gradually recovered.
As the leopard grew up, the park's authorities included her in the safari. She was regularly taken to the night shelter, then to the corral (a small enclosure used to keep deer or other wild animals inside the safari park), and from there released into the enclosure. She would return to the corral on time. On a few occasions, she did not return for a day or two. Sweetie was fed six days a week.
In November last year, when Sweety did not return to the corral, the staff thought that she would probably be seen again in a few days. After three days passed, their suspicions grew after which a search was initiated. However, the search was stalled after a few days. Then, a few days back, Sweetie's decomposed carcass and skeleton were recovered.
However, the cause of Sweetie's death could be fear psychosis or the fear of not being able to return to the corral, or it could also be due to fighting among some other leopard in the safari. However, deer or other herbivores are released into the leopard enclosures so that the the carnivores can hunt and feed themselves. Despite this, the circumstances surrounding Sweetie's death are puzzling the safari park authorities.
The safari park authorities have already sent a report on the matter to the state forest department and the zoo authority. Following Sweetie's death, surveillance has been enhanced in the enclosure. The fencing around the safari park's perimeter is also being examined.
