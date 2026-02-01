ETV Bharat / state

Missing For Two Months, Leopard Sweety's Skeleton Recovered From Bengal Safari Park Enclosure

Siliguri: The decomposed carcass and skeleton of a leopard named 'Sweety' were recently recovered from her enclosure at Bengal Safari Park in North Bengal after she went missing for over two months.

Director of Bengal Safari Park, E Vijay Kumar, said, "The decomposed carcass, meaning the skeleton and rotten body, was recovered from the enclosure of the leopard. A postmortem has been conducted on the carcass. However, nothing alarming was found". He said it is not possible for any animal to enter the enclosure.

Sweety was rescued by Forest Department personnel on May 16, 2023 from a garden in Ghoshpukur range under Kurseong Forest Division. Sweety was found lying near her mother's carcass and was ill at the time of her rescue. A special team of veterinarians was formed to treat her and after prolonged treatment and care, she gradually recovered.

As the leopard grew up, the park's authorities included her in the safari. She was regularly taken to the night shelter, then to the corral (a small enclosure used to keep deer or other wild animals inside the safari park), and from there released into the enclosure. She would return to the corral on time. On a few occasions, she did not return for a day or two. Sweetie was fed six days a week.