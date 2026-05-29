Missing For Two Decades, Karnataka Man Reunites With Family As A 'Swami'
A Facebook connection helped reunite Shankar Achari, who returned to Ballari as Rajan Puri Maharaj with his parents, nearly 20 years after he left home.
Published : May 29, 2026 at 3:20 PM IST
Ballari: In a heartwarming reunion, a man who left home at 18, returned to his family after living nearly two decades as a Hindu monk, surprising and delighting his parents in Karnataka's Ballari district.
Shankar Achari, the only son of Chandrashekhar Achari and Chandrakala of the town of Kurugod, went missing around 20 years ago. He recently returned home as Rajan Puri Maharaj, dressed in saffron robes and sporting a long beard.
His arrival was an emotional moment for his elderly parents, who had not seen him for nearly two decades. Friends, relatives and local residents also visited the family home to meet him and seek his blessings after news of his return spread through town.
Shankar was around 18 when he left home in search of work, as his family was facing financial difficulties. He initially moved to Bengaluru, but later shifted to Mumbai after failing to find stability. Over the years, his family lost all contact with him and had little information about his whereabouts.
He eventually travelled to Haridwar in Uttarakhand, where he spent seven years pursuing spiritual practices and religious studies. During this period, he came under the guidance of a spiritual teacher named Niranjan Dev, from whom he received initiation and embraced monastic life.
Over the years, he came to be known as Rajan Puri Maharaj and is currently serving as the deputy head of the Kundeshwar Temple in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, a position he has held for the past eight years.
Recalling how he reunited with his family, Shankar said, "I have been serving as the deputy head of the Kundeshwar Temple in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, for the past eight years. I came in contact with a person named Kumbar Basavaraj through Facebook. I learned that he was a resident of Kurugod. When I spoke to him over the phone and shared details about my family, he invited me to visit my hometown. That is why I have come here. I am grateful to him for helping me reunite with my family members."
According to residents, the reunion has become a topic of conversation in the town, with many people visiting the house to meet the monk who returned home after nearly 20 years.
Shankar said the visit was also an opportunity to reconnect with his roots and family traditions.
"In Sanatan Dharma, there is an opportunity to seek the blessings of one's Kuladevata. I have had darshan of Goddess Kalika here. I am happy to witness the love and affection of my parents and relatives. I will return to the temple after three days," he said.
The rare reunion between parents and their only son, who left home as a teenager and returned as a spiritual leader, has drawn widespread attention and emotional reactions across the region.
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