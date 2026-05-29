ETV Bharat / state

Missing For Two Decades, Karnataka Man Reunites With Family As A 'Swami'

Rajan Puri Maharaj, formerly Shankar Achari, meets his parents after returning to Ballari nearly 20 years later. ( ETV Bharat )

Ballari: In a heartwarming reunion, a man who left home at 18, returned to his family after living nearly two decades as a Hindu monk, surprising and delighting his parents in Karnataka's Ballari district.

Shankar Achari, the only son of Chandrashekhar Achari and Chandrakala of the town of Kurugod, went missing around 20 years ago. He recently returned home as Rajan Puri Maharaj, dressed in saffron robes and sporting a long beard.

His arrival was an emotional moment for his elderly parents, who had not seen him for nearly two decades. Friends, relatives and local residents also visited the family home to meet him and seek his blessings after news of his return spread through town.

Shankar was around 18 when he left home in search of work, as his family was facing financial difficulties. He initially moved to Bengaluru, but later shifted to Mumbai after failing to find stability. Over the years, his family lost all contact with him and had little information about his whereabouts.

He eventually travelled to Haridwar in Uttarakhand, where he spent seven years pursuing spiritual practices and religious studies. During this period, he came under the guidance of a spiritual teacher named Niranjan Dev, from whom he received initiation and embraced monastic life.

Over the years, he came to be known as Rajan Puri Maharaj and is currently serving as the deputy head of the Kundeshwar Temple in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, a position he has held for the past eight years.