ETV Bharat / state

Missing Footbridge At Haryana Samalkha Station Causes School Dropouts, Accidents

Panipat: Hundreds of people at Samalkha Railway Station in Haryana risk their lives daily because there is no foot-over bridge for Platform 3, forcing them to cross the railway tracks.

Locals said that Platforms 1 and 2 are connected by a foot-over bridge but such a structure exists for Platform 3.

“Freight trains often remain parked on this platform for three to four days, forcing people to crawl underneath the stationary trains to cross,” they said. “Schoolchildren and women face the greatest dangers while crossing the tracks.”

Another serious consequence of the missing footbridge is that several girls have dropped out of school due to fear of crossing under the trains to reach their classes.

People crossing the railway track at Haryana's Samalkha Station (ETV Bharat)

Priti, a student, said that children also use this shortcut route to reach school, as the government school is situated on the opposite side of the railway platform.

“Taking the road route to school entails a journey of several kilometers. Moreover, the summer heat is scorching, making it arduous to walk continuously in such weather. Consequently, children are compelled to cross the railway tracks using this shortcut, which creates a perpetual fear of accidents. It is precisely because of this danger that approximately 20 girls have dropped out of school,” she said.