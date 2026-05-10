Missing Footbridge At Haryana Samalkha Station Causes School Dropouts, Accidents
Hundreds at Samalkha Railway Station risk life crossing tracks without footbridge on Platform 3, causing school dropouts and urgent calls for safety infrastructure.
Published : May 10, 2026 at 1:47 PM IST
Panipat: Hundreds of people at Samalkha Railway Station in Haryana risk their lives daily because there is no foot-over bridge for Platform 3, forcing them to cross the railway tracks.
Locals said that Platforms 1 and 2 are connected by a foot-over bridge but such a structure exists for Platform 3.
“Freight trains often remain parked on this platform for three to four days, forcing people to crawl underneath the stationary trains to cross,” they said. “Schoolchildren and women face the greatest dangers while crossing the tracks.”
Another serious consequence of the missing footbridge is that several girls have dropped out of school due to fear of crossing under the trains to reach their classes.
Priti, a student, said that children also use this shortcut route to reach school, as the government school is situated on the opposite side of the railway platform.
“Taking the road route to school entails a journey of several kilometers. Moreover, the summer heat is scorching, making it arduous to walk continuously in such weather. Consequently, children are compelled to cross the railway tracks using this shortcut, which creates a perpetual fear of accidents. It is precisely because of this danger that approximately 20 girls have dropped out of school,” she said.
Describing the risks, a local Jyoti, said that the entire colony was distressed due to the absence of a foot-over bridge on Platform Number 3.
“Freight trains often remain parked on this platform for three to four days at a time. Consequently, we are forced to cross the platform by crawling underneath the train itself, a practice that carries the constant risk of an accident. There have been several occasions when a train suddenly began to move; fortunately, we escaped without any mishaps,” she explained.
Kiran, another resident, said that trains often approach extremely close to them and people barely manage to escape, leading to several accidents in the past.
“Due to this risky journey, we have stopped sending our children to school. For the last 15 to 20 years, residents of this area have been demanding a bridge. In every election, politicians come, make promises, and leave; yet, to this day, the problem remains unresolved,” she said.
According to her, thousands of people across three or four colonies in this locality continue to live amidst this constant danger every single day.
Vibhor, a local, added, “My grandparents are elderly, so they are unable to pass underneath the train tracks. We face immense difficulties when going to the market or fetching medicines and essential supplies. Even guiding children and livestock across the railway line poses a grave risk to life. Our sole demand to the government and the railway administration is that a foot overbridge be constructed as soon as possible, so that the people may find relief and we can avert any major tragedy in the future.”
MLA Manmohan Singh Bhadana has also written to the Central Government, formally demanding the bridge’s construction.
Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Bhatia acknowledged the concerns of residents saying the footbridge will be constructed soon in the area. “Union Minister Manohar Lal has been apprised of this matter, and we are hopeful that the railway station will soon receive the gift of a foot overbridge,” he said.
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