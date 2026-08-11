ETV Bharat / state

Missing Fisherman's Body Recovered From Backwaters Near Muthalapozhi In Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: The body of a 42-year-old fisherman, who fell into the backwaters near the Muthalapozhi fishing harbour, was recovered on Tuesday, officials said. The office of the state Fisheries Minister confirmed that the body of Thomas (Praveen) was recovered in the morning.

The fisherman fell into the backwaters near the Muthalapozhi fishing harbour in Anchuthengu here while returning after fishing in a country boat on Monday evening. "He suffered an epileptic seizure while he was sitting in the boat, following which he slipped and fell into the backwaters," a coastal police officer said.

A scuba diving team of the Fire and Rescue Services reached the spot and launched a search soon after the incident. The search was suspended during the night and resumed on Tuesday morning, sources said. The incident occurred amidst massive search operations for three fishermen who went missing in separate boat mishaps off the Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram coasts.