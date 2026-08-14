Missing Elderly Couple Found Dead Inside Box At Udaipur Home
The deceased have been identified as 65-year-old Lahri Lal Paliwal and his 62-year-old wife, Radha Devi. The couple had been missing since Wednesday morning.
Published : August 14, 2026 at 9:11 PM IST
Udaipur: The bodies of an elderly couple who had been missing for two days were found stuffed inside a box at their home in Rajasthan’s Udaipur district, officials said on Friday.
According to officials, the family began searching for the couple after noticing a foul smell coming from the house. When they traced the smell to a box and opened it, they found the bodies of the elderly man and his wife wrapped in plastic bags.
Saira police reached the spot after being informed and shifted the bodies to the mortuary of a nearby hospital. Saira Station House Officer Shaitan Singh Nathawat said the matter is currently under investigation. Udaipur Superintendent of Police Amrita also reached the scene and said murder was suspected.
A special police team is being formed to investigate the case. According to the SP, the team will be at the spot until the accused are arrested.
The deceased have been identified as 65-year-old Lahri Lal Paliwal and his 62-year-old wife, Radha Devi. The couple had been missing since Wednesday morning.
Lahri Lal worked as a milk vendor. When he failed to deliver milk on Wednesday, neighbours went to the couple’s house. The door was open, but the couple was nowhere to be found.
The family informed their son Manohar, who works in Rajkot. After learning that his parents were missing, Manohar asked relatives to search the house and surrounding areas. After they failed to locate the couple, Manohar travelled to the village and filed a missing persons report with the police.
According to family members, Manohar had spoken to his mother, Radha Devi, over the phone on Tuesday night. The couple then went to sleep at home.
The family suspects that unidentified persons may have killed the couple that night, wrapped their bodies in plastic bags and placed them inside the box. A bedroll was reportedly found placed on top of the box.
After the couple went missing, villagers surrounded the police station and staged a protest on Thursday and demanded to trace them at the earliest. Now, after the recovery of the bodies, police are questioning suspects and local residents as part of the investigation.
A police team led by SHO Shaitan Singh Nathawat has collected evidence from the scene. Police said the investigation has begun and that the exact cause of death will be established only after the post-mortem examination and completion of the investigation.
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