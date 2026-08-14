ETV Bharat / state

Missing Elderly Couple Found Dead Inside Box At Udaipur Home

Udaipur: The bodies of an elderly couple who had been missing for two days were found stuffed inside a box at their home in Rajasthan’s Udaipur district, officials said on Friday.

According to officials, the family began searching for the couple after noticing a foul smell coming from the house. When they traced the smell to a box and opened it, they found the bodies of the elderly man and his wife wrapped in plastic bags.

Saira police reached the spot after being informed and shifted the bodies to the mortuary of a nearby hospital. Saira Station House Officer Shaitan Singh Nathawat said the matter is currently under investigation. Udaipur Superintendent of Police Amrita also reached the scene and said murder was suspected.

A special police team is being formed to investigate the case. According to the SP, the team will be at the spot until the accused are arrested.

The deceased have been identified as 65-year-old Lahri Lal Paliwal and his 62-year-old wife, Radha Devi. The couple had been missing since Wednesday morning.

Lahri Lal worked as a milk vendor. When he failed to deliver milk on Wednesday, neighbours went to the couple’s house. The door was open, but the couple was nowhere to be found.