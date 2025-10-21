ETV Bharat / state

Missing Canadian Paraglider Found Dead In Kangra Mountains

Kangra: A 27-year-old Canadian paraglider, who had gone missing, was found dead and recovered by the rescue team from Dhauladhar ranges in Dharamshala last evening, police said. Her body was recovered after a lot of difficulties and transported to Kangra airport through helicopter.

According to officials, the woman, who took off from the famous Bir-Billing paragliding site on Saturday, died after her glider crash-landed in the higher reaches of Dhauladhar ranges. She was identified through her passport as a Canadian citizen, Megan Elizabeth, they added.

Passport of Megan Elizabeth was recovered by police (ETV Bharat)

Kangra ASP Veer Bahadur said, "A foreign female paraglider took off from Bir-Billing on October 18 and since then she could not be traced. A solo flier, Elizabeth had reached the Triund site in the Dhauladhar ranges, where she crash-landed and died on the spot. The woman had been living in Bir with her partner for some time."