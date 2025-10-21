Missing Canadian Paraglider Found Dead In Kangra Mountains
Megan Elizabeth's body was recovered on Monday and sent to Tanda Medical College for post-mortem. Her partner and Canadian Embassy were informed, police said.
Published : October 21, 2025 at 3:37 PM IST
Kangra: A 27-year-old Canadian paraglider, who had gone missing, was found dead and recovered by the rescue team from Dhauladhar ranges in Dharamshala last evening, police said. Her body was recovered after a lot of difficulties and transported to Kangra airport through helicopter.
According to officials, the woman, who took off from the famous Bir-Billing paragliding site on Saturday, died after her glider crash-landed in the higher reaches of Dhauladhar ranges. She was identified through her passport as a Canadian citizen, Megan Elizabeth, they added.
Kangra ASP Veer Bahadur said, "A foreign female paraglider took off from Bir-Billing on October 18 and since then she could not be traced. A solo flier, Elizabeth had reached the Triund site in the Dhauladhar ranges, where she crash-landed and died on the spot. The woman had been living in Bir with her partner for some time."
Police were informed of the accident and a team was set up to search for the woman. However, rescue teams faced a lot of difficulty recovering the body from the site. Later, with the help of a helicopter, the body was transported from the Dhauladhar ranges to Gaggal Airport in Kangra.
The ASP further said the paraglider's body was sent to Tanda Medical College for post-mortem. Both her partner and the Canadian Embassy have been informed, he said.
Following post-mortem at Tanda Medical College, her last rites will be performed in Bir-Billing, the ASP added.
Elizabeth's rescue operation was arranged by Kangra district administration along with Bir-Billing Paragliding Association. Officials said Elizabeth had likely died due to extreme cold weather and injuries she had sustained while landing on the rocky terrains.
Bir-Billing is a popular paragliding site and managed by the Special Area Development Authority, Kangra.
