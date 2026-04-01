ETV Bharat / state

‘Missing Bureaucrats’: Jammu Kashmir MLAs Protest Absence Of Senior Officers In Assembly

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah speaks during the Budget session of the state Legislative Assembly, in Jammu, Wednesday, April 1, 2026. ( PTI )

Jammu: The MLAs of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly on Wednesday took strong exception to the alleged absence of senior bureaucrats from the officers’ gallery, especially during the Question Hour.

The legislators across the party line stood from their seats after National Conference (NC) MLA Nazir Ahmed Khan raised the issue in the House. “The past precedence shows that the chief secretary and other commissioner secretaries would be present during the Question Hour. However, now they are sending special secretaries, taking the Assembly House lightly. Like we are the public representatives, these officers are public servants,” he said.

Khan voiced his concerns in anger, while MLAs from both the ruling party and opposition benches rose to back his cause.

“It has never been a past practice that bureaucrats used to remain absent. A notice should be sent to the chief secretary by the Speaker to ensure that officers remain present in the House,” said BJP MLA Sham Lal Sharma.

He also urged the Speaker to defer the business of those departments whose officers are not present in the Assembly.