‘Missing Bureaucrats’: Jammu Kashmir MLAs Protest Absence Of Senior Officers In Assembly
Jammu and Kashmir MLAs protest absence of senior officers during Question Hour, urging Speaker to ensure their presence and improve accountability in the Assembly sessions.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : April 1, 2026 at 1:46 PM IST
Jammu: The MLAs of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly on Wednesday took strong exception to the alleged absence of senior bureaucrats from the officers’ gallery, especially during the Question Hour.
The legislators across the party line stood from their seats after National Conference (NC) MLA Nazir Ahmed Khan raised the issue in the House. “The past precedence shows that the chief secretary and other commissioner secretaries would be present during the Question Hour. However, now they are sending special secretaries, taking the Assembly House lightly. Like we are the public representatives, these officers are public servants,” he said.
Khan voiced his concerns in anger, while MLAs from both the ruling party and opposition benches rose to back his cause.
“It has never been a past practice that bureaucrats used to remain absent. A notice should be sent to the chief secretary by the Speaker to ensure that officers remain present in the House,” said BJP MLA Sham Lal Sharma.
He also urged the Speaker to defer the business of those departments whose officers are not present in the Assembly.
Responding to the concerns of the MLAs, Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather stated that the entire secretariat cannot be accommodated here due to limited seating capacity. However, he urged the chief minister to ensure that the senior-most officers of the relevant departments, whose questions are scheduled for the day, remain present in the gallery.
Earlier, during Question Hour, responding to a query raised by NC MLA Tanvir Sadiq regarding bringing a barcode system for taxi operators so that tourists can be served better, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said that the issue is genuine and there is a need to improve the sector so that tourists don't feel cheated.
“It has been observed that taxi operators, horse pullers and other service providers overcharge tourists. During summers, when we feel the heat on hilltops, even wearing T-shirts, bu few operators cheat tourists only to give their merchandise for rent in the name of snow,” Omar said.
The CM called for the need to improve the system so that tourists don't feel cheated and go back with a wish to return.
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