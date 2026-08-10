Missing Andhra Boy Reunited With Family 2,500 Km Away In Punjab
A missing boy from Andhra Pradesh was found in Amritsar with help from child protection agencies; an unclaimed baby girl was also safely placed by
Published : August 10, 2026 at 3:14 PM IST
Amritsar: A 15-year-old boy missing since Thursday from Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, was found nearly 2,500 km away in Amritsar, Punjab. With help from the Railway Child Help Desk, Child Protection Department, and Bal Kalyan Samiti (BKS), he was emotionally reunited with his family.
Advocate MK Sharma of the Bal Kalyan Samiti, Amritsar, said on August 6, the Railway Police received a report of a missing boy at the station. The Railway Child Help Desk promptly rescued the child and took him into safe custody.
“During the counselling session with the boy, we found that the child belongs to Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, as he spoke in Telugu. It was a big challenge for the team to get the complete address and family information by talking to him,” he said.
Sharma said that despite the language barrier, the team continued to try to identify the child’s home and locality based on continuous conversations and available information. “To ensure the safety and care of the child, he was sent to the Children's Home for Boys. The Visakhapatnam administration, police and the Child Welfare Committee there were contacted, and after continuous coordination, the child’s family was traced, and they were asked to reach Amritsar,” he added.
On Sunday, the child’s parents arrived in Amritsar and reunited with their son. After verifying documents and obtaining the child’s consent, he was handed over to them. Overwhelmed with joy, the family thanked the Punjab BKS team for their support in the reunion.
According to family members, the child broke a laptop at school, where the teacher allegedly scolded him and threatened police action. The teacher's behaviour forced him to leave home secretly, and he was reported missing.
“After the incident at school, the child was afraid to return. That is why he left home without informing anyone. Later, we filed a missing person report with the Visakhapatnam police,” they said.
Unclaimed baby girl found near bus stand
Meanwhile, a case of an unclaimed baby girl was found near the Amritsar bus stand. The Child Welfare Committee ordered the child to be sent to a child care institution safely.
“The solution to family or social problems is not to abandon or beat children. Children need to be handled through love, understanding and conversation. The authorities appealed to parents to try to understand the problems of their children and talk to them openly,” the CWC said.
Advocate Sharma appealed to the people that if a child is found in an abandoned condition, child labour is being done, a child is being tortured, or a case of child marriage comes to light, then the information should be immediately given to Child Helpline 1098. He said that timely information can play an important role in saving a child from trouble and bringing him to a safe family.
Sharma said that since Amritsar railway station is an important railway hub of Punjab, many children from other states also reach here. “Every month, the Railway Child Help Desk rescues an average of about 20 children and takes action to reach them through their families or child protection agencies of the respective states. The latest case is also an example of how the government child protection system and the awareness of society together can give a safe future to children,” he added.
Also Read