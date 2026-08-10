ETV Bharat / state

Missing Andhra Boy Reunited With Family 2,500 Km Away In Punjab

Amritsar: A 15-year-old boy missing since Thursday from Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, was found nearly 2,500 km away in Amritsar, Punjab. With help from the Railway Child Help Desk, Child Protection Department, and Bal Kalyan Samiti (BKS), he was emotionally reunited with his family.

Advocate MK Sharma of the Bal Kalyan Samiti, Amritsar, said on August 6, the Railway Police received a report of a missing boy at the station. The Railway Child Help Desk promptly rescued the child and took him into safe custody.

“During the counselling session with the boy, we found that the child belongs to Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, as he spoke in Telugu. It was a big challenge for the team to get the complete address and family information by talking to him,” he said.

Sharma said that despite the language barrier, the team continued to try to identify the child’s home and locality based on continuous conversations and available information. “To ensure the safety and care of the child, he was sent to the Children's Home for Boys. The Visakhapatnam administration, police and the Child Welfare Committee there were contacted, and after continuous coordination, the child’s family was traced, and they were asked to reach Amritsar,” he added.

On Sunday, the child’s parents arrived in Amritsar and reunited with their son. After verifying documents and obtaining the child’s consent, he was handed over to them. Overwhelmed with joy, the family thanked the Punjab BKS team for their support in the reunion.

According to family members, the child broke a laptop at school, where the teacher allegedly scolded him and threatened police action. The teacher's behaviour forced him to leave home secretly, and he was reported missing.