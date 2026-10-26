ETV Bharat / state

Missing 7-Year-Old Boy Found Dead In Dilapidated House Near Madurai; Tamil Nadu Police Probe Underway

The abandoned and dilapidated house where Muthuvelan's body was found on Monday, a day after his disappearance. ( ETV Bharat )

Madurai: The death of a seven-year-old boy who went missing after leaving home to play has shocked residents of Thaniyamangalam near Melur in Tamil Nadu’s Madurai district. The child’s body was found on Monday inside a dilapidated house in the locality, a day after his disappearance.

The deceased, identified as Muthuvelan, was a Class III student at a private school in nearby Vellalur. He lived with his mother, Sathya, and two sisters in Thaniyamangalam. His father, Periyakaruppan, is reportedly employed abroad.

According to the family, Muthuvelan went out at around 11 AM on Sunday (October 25), a school holiday, saying he was going to play near his home. When he failed to return after a considerable time, his family members, relatives and local residents began searching for him.

The police were subsequently alerted, and a search operation was launched in the surrounding areas. More than 20 police personnel were reportedly involved in the search on Monday. The search ended in tragedy when the boy was found dead inside an abandoned, dilapidated house in the same locality.

Body Sent For Post-Mortem

Police personnel recovered the body and sent it to the Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai for a post-mortem examination.

A case has been registered, and investigators are examining the circumstances surrounding the child’s death. The probe is focused on how the boy entered the abandoned building and what led to his death.

Madurai district Additional Superintendent of Police Venugopal and Melur Deputy Superintendent of Police Sivakumar are among the officers overseeing the investigation.