Missing 10-Year-Old Boy Found Dead In Jaipur After 10 Days, Probe Underway
The body of a 10-year-old boy was found in a drain in Jaipur, with police investigating the cause of death.
Published : June 26, 2026 at 10:45 AM IST
Jaipur: Panic gripped Muhana police station area in Rajasthan's capital Jaipur on Thursday evening, after the body of a 10-year-old boy was recovered.
Police identified the deceased as Ajmat, who had been missing for the past 10 days. A missing person complaint had already been registered at the police station.
The body was found in an advanced state of decomposition, making identification difficult. The child's family identified him based on his clothes. The incident occurred in Keshyawala village, within the Muhana police station limits. Family members broke down after the body was recovered.
Muhana Station House Officer (SHO) Guru Bhupendra Singh said the deceased was identified as a 10-year-old who had been missing since June 14. On Thursday evening, police received a report of a strong foul smell emanating from an area between two agricultural fields in Keshyawala village.
During the search, police found the child's highly decomposed body inside a drain. The body had decomposed to such an extent that identification was difficult. Based on the description of the missing child, police called the family, who identified him through his clothing.
Senior police officers inspected the crime scene, while the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team collected evidence. The body has been sent to Mahatma Gandhi Hospital for a post-mortem examination.
Police said the child's family is originally from the Darbhanga district in Bihar, but had been living in Jaipur for work. An investigation has been initiated, and the exact cause of death will be determined after the post-mortem report. Police are also examining technical evidence as part of the investigation.
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