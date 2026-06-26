ETV Bharat / state

Missing 10-Year-Old Boy Found Dead In Jaipur After 10 Days, Probe Underway

Police investigate after the body of a 10-year-old boy was recovered from a drain. ( ETV Bharat )

Jaipur: Panic gripped Muhana police station area in Rajasthan's capital Jaipur on Thursday evening, after the body of a 10-year-old boy was recovered.

Police identified the deceased as Ajmat, who had been missing for the past 10 days. A missing person complaint had already been registered at the police station.

The body was found in an advanced state of decomposition, making identification difficult. The child's family identified him based on his clothes. The incident occurred in Keshyawala village, within the Muhana police station limits. Family members broke down after the body was recovered.

Muhana Station House Officer (SHO) Guru Bhupendra Singh said the deceased was identified as a 10-year-old who had been missing since June 14. On Thursday evening, police received a report of a strong foul smell emanating from an area between two agricultural fields in Keshyawala village.