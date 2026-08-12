ETV Bharat / state

Misir Besra's Police Remand Ends, Rs 2.20-Crore Bounty Maoist Leader Sent To Judicial Custody

Dhanbad: The police remand of three hardcore Maoists, including CPI (Maoist) Politburo member and Rs 2.20-crore bounty Naxal leader Misir Besra alias Sagar, ended on Wednesday. After the completion of their remand, all three were brought to Dhanbad under tight security.

Following medical examinations at Sadar Hospital, they were produced before a court, which sent them to judicial custody.

Besra, also known as Sagar Da or Bhaskar Da, is a senior CPI (Maoist) Politburo and Central Committee member who was arrested by security forces in Jharkhand. His arrest was a significant development in anti-Naxal operations and affected the top command structure of the banned Left-Wing Extremist organisation.

The three Maoists were taken to Ranchi after being granted police remand on July 31. During the remand period, teams from the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Intelligence Bureau (IB) and Jharkhand Police questioned them.