Misir Besra's Police Remand Ends, Rs 2.20-Crore Bounty Maoist Leader Sent To Judicial Custody
Maoist leader Misir Besra and two associates were sent to judicial custody after NIA, IB and Jharkhand Police questioned them.
Published : August 12, 2026 at 4:38 PM IST
Dhanbad: The police remand of three hardcore Maoists, including CPI (Maoist) Politburo member and Rs 2.20-crore bounty Naxal leader Misir Besra alias Sagar, ended on Wednesday. After the completion of their remand, all three were brought to Dhanbad under tight security.
Following medical examinations at Sadar Hospital, they were produced before a court, which sent them to judicial custody.
Besra, also known as Sagar Da or Bhaskar Da, is a senior CPI (Maoist) Politburo and Central Committee member who was arrested by security forces in Jharkhand. His arrest was a significant development in anti-Naxal operations and affected the top command structure of the banned Left-Wing Extremist organisation.
The three Maoists were taken to Ranchi after being granted police remand on July 31. During the remand period, teams from the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Intelligence Bureau (IB) and Jharkhand Police questioned them.
The agencies sought information about Maoist activities, sources of financial support, weapons supplies and associates linked to the organisation. They also examined several important links in the Maoist network.
Besides Misir Besra, the two others sent to jail are Mehnat alias Mochhu alias Vibhishan, who carried a Rs 15-lakh bounty and Gaurav alias Virendra Hansda alias Saurabh.
Security forces had identified all three as long-wanted Maoists. Elaborate security arrangements were made when the three were brought to Dhanbad's Sadar Hospital for medical examination. Additional police personnel were deployed inside the hospital premises and in surrounding areas.
After the medical examination, the police escorted the three to the court, where they were sent to judicial custody. Dhanbad SSP said the police remand had ended and the three were produced before the court after their medical examination.
Also Read: