Mishap At Baloda Bazar Steel Factory Leaves One Worker Dead; Family Loses Sole Breadwinner
A worker died in a mishap at a steel plant in Baloda Bazar, triggering protests by co-workers who accused the company of ignoring safety norms.
Published : January 7, 2026 at 10:39 AM IST
By Chandrakant Verma
Baloda Bazar: Palpable tension prevailed at a unit of Steel and Power Private Limited in Baloda Bazar district's industrial area after a 31-year-old worker died in a mishap at the plant on Tuesday evening.
The deceased has been identified as 31-year-old Tosh Kumar Dhruv, a resident of Koliyari in Baloda Bazar. Sources said he was the only earning member of his family.
Following the incident, fellow workers at the plant stopped work and launched a protest and gheraoed the the plant and the management. One of the co-workers said, "Tosh worked as a helper to a welder. He was the sole breadwinner of his family, and his death has left the entire village in a state of shock."
According to eyewitnesses, Tosh returned to work after lunch when he met with the accident and was seriously injured. Other workers immediately informed the management. He was first taken to the Baloda Bazar district hospital, but as his condition deteriorated, doctors referred him to Mekahara hospital in Raipur. Family members and co-workers rushed him there, but he died during treatment.
Soon, tension flared up inside and outside the factory premises as local residents and workers gathered in large numbers. They alleged that safety norms are being ignored and that production is being carried out at the cost of workers' lives. In view of the situation, police personnel were deployed to control the situation and prevent any untoward incident.
Meanwhile, Sandeep Patil, DGM and Project Head of the company, issued a statement and termed the incident as unfortunate. He said the company stands with the victim's family and compensation would be provided as per rules. "Discussions have been held to provide compensation as per rules and all possible help will be given. An internal inquiry is underway and further action will be taken based on the findings," the official said.
While no statement has come from the victim's family members so far, villagers have demanded that the family be given adequate financial compensation.
