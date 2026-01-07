ETV Bharat / state

Mishap At Baloda Bazar Steel Factory Leaves One Worker Dead; Family Loses Sole Breadwinner

By Chandrakant Verma

Baloda Bazar: Palpable tension prevailed at a unit of Steel and Power Private Limited in Baloda Bazar district's industrial area after a 31-year-old worker died in a mishap at the plant on Tuesday evening.

The deceased has been identified as 31-year-old Tosh Kumar Dhruv, a resident of Koliyari in Baloda Bazar. Sources said he was the only earning member of his family.

Following the incident, fellow workers at the plant stopped work and launched a protest and gheraoed the the plant and the management. One of the co-workers said, "Tosh worked as a helper to a welder. He was the sole breadwinner of his family, and his death has left the entire village in a state of shock."