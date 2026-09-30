Miscreants Vandalise Trinamool Leader Anubrata Mondal's Office In Birbhum; Three Detained
Mondal sustained injuries when the glass on top of a table was shattered. The attackers abused and threatened him for the plight of their lives.
Published : September 30, 2026 at 7:56 PM IST
Suri: Armed with sticks, three unknown miscreants barged into the office of the Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal in Suri in the Birbhum district of West Bengal on Wednesday evening and vandalised chairs, tables, and the air conditioner, along with his car parked outside.
In a video of the incident that went viral, Mondal was seen sitting in the office when the three stick-wielding men entered. Personnel from Suri Police Station reached the spot upon receiving information and brought the situation under control.
Mondal sustained injuries when the glass on the top of a table was shattered. The three miscreants, allegedly backed by the BJP, have been detained in connection with the ruckus.
Following the incident, Mondal left the office and went straight to his residence in Nichupatti.
It has been learnt that Mondal usually visits the Trinamool office in Bolpur every afternoon. However, he had gone to the party office in Suri on Wednesday.
Shortly after his arrival, the trio claiming to be BJP workers entered the office with wooden sticks. They struck the table in front of Mondal with the sticks, shattering the glass on top, causing shards to hit Mondal.
Throughout the ruckus, Mondal remained calmly seated and repeatedly asked the three, "Who are you? What harm have I done to you? Why are you doing this, brothers?"
However, instead of answering his questions, the attackers hurled continuous verbal abuse at him. One of the attackers even raised his stick, poised to strike Mondal, but people present there shielded him.
The attackers continued to brandish their sticks and issue threats. Amidst this, someone grabbed Mondal by the collar of his kurta, saying, "You have oppressed us for 15 years. Even today, we make a living working as masons. We are in this state because of you."
However, the attackers did not specify exactly what Mondal or his associates had done to them. Upon stepping outside the party office, the three miscreants heard chanting the slogan "Jai Shri Ram."
When asked about the matter repeatedly, Mondal said, "Please leave if you love me. I won't say anything. I know nothing."
Birbhum Superintendent of Police (SP) Vidit Raj Bhundesh said, "Three people have been detained, and an investigation is underway."
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