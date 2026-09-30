ETV Bharat / state

Miscreants Vandalise Trinamool Leader Anubrata Mondal's Office In Birbhum; Three Detained

Suri: Armed with sticks, three unknown miscreants barged into the office of the Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal in Suri in the Birbhum district of West Bengal on Wednesday evening and vandalised chairs, tables, and the air conditioner, along with his car parked outside.

In a video of the incident that went viral, Mondal was seen sitting in the office when the three stick-wielding men entered. Personnel from Suri Police Station reached the spot upon receiving information and brought the situation under control.

Mondal sustained injuries when the glass on the top of a table was shattered. The three miscreants, allegedly backed by the BJP, have been detained in connection with the ruckus.

Following the incident, Mondal left the office and went straight to his residence in Nichupatti.

It has been learnt that Mondal usually visits the Trinamool office in Bolpur every afternoon. However, he had gone to the party office in Suri on Wednesday.

Shortly after his arrival, the trio claiming to be BJP workers entered the office with wooden sticks. They struck the table in front of Mondal with the sticks, shattering the glass on top, causing shards to hit Mondal.