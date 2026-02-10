ETV Bharat / state

Miscreants Stab Jewellery Shop Owner To Death In Rajasthan's Merta; Two Attendants Injured

Nagaur: A jewellery shop owner was killed, and two attendants were seriously injured when miscreants barged into a shop in Merta city of Rajasthan's Nagaur and attacked the trio on Monday night, police said. The deceased has been identified as Pankaj Soni (40), while the injured are Sandeep and Sanjay, they added.

Soon after, deputy superintendent of police Ramkaran Singh Malinda reached the spot for an investigation. "Two suspects have been identified from a close analysis of CCTV footage. Both are believed to be residents of West Bengal. A photo of one of the suspects has been released on social media and WhatsApp groups, urging the public to identify and provide further information. Separate police teams have been formed to apprehend them," he added.