Miscreants Stab Jewellery Shop Owner To Death In Rajasthan's Merta; Two Attendants Injured
DSP Ramkaran Singh Malinda said the two suspects have been identified from a close analysis of CCTV footage, who are believed to be from Bengal.
Published : February 10, 2026 at 12:34 PM IST
Nagaur: A jewellery shop owner was killed, and two attendants were seriously injured when miscreants barged into a shop in Merta city of Rajasthan's Nagaur and attacked the trio on Monday night, police said. The deceased has been identified as Pankaj Soni (40), while the injured are Sandeep and Sanjay, they added.
Soon after, deputy superintendent of police Ramkaran Singh Malinda reached the spot for an investigation. "Two suspects have been identified from a close analysis of CCTV footage. Both are believed to be residents of West Bengal. A photo of one of the suspects has been released on social media and WhatsApp groups, urging the public to identify and provide further information. Separate police teams have been formed to apprehend them," he added.
Malinda said the incident took place between 11:45 pm and 12:30 am. Eyewitnesses said two young men barged into the jewellery shop with knives and stabbed Soni before any interaction. Sandeep and Sanjay, who came to his rescue, were stabbed. Soni succumbed to the wounds on the spot, while the attendant duo were taken to a hospital in Merta, which referred them to Ajmer as their condition deteriorated.
The incident has sparked protests from the goldsmith community and bullion traders of the region, who decided to shut their businesses on Tuesday. The Goldsmith Trade Association has demanded the immediate arrest of the accused and financial assistance to the family of the deceased.
Also Read