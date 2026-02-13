ETV Bharat / state

Journalist Shot At In Bihar's Siwan, Admitted To Patna MCH

Siwan: A journalist working with a leading Hindi daily was critically injured after criminals shot at him in Bihar’s Siwan district late on Thursday night.

The incident occurred near Bhawani Mor in Pachrukhi market as the victim, Ramesh Kumar Singh was returning to his village, Jasoli Kharag. Police said Singh was returning from a wedding ceremony when two bike-borne assailants started following him. The assailants overtook Singh's two-wheeler near Bhawani Mor and opened fire on him. As Singh fell from his bike, the assailants fled the spot.

Locals rushed Singh to Sadar Hospital from where he was later shifted to Patna Medical College and Hospital. Singh sustained a bullet injury in his right lung. Siwan Superintendent of Police Puran Kumar Jha spoke to Singh after the incident.