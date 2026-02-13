Journalist Shot At In Bihar's Siwan, Admitted To Patna MCH
The journalist has accused a man from his village, residing in Dubai, of trying to eliminate him.
Published : February 13, 2026 at 3:03 PM IST
Siwan: A journalist working with a leading Hindi daily was critically injured after criminals shot at him in Bihar’s Siwan district late on Thursday night.
The incident occurred near Bhawani Mor in Pachrukhi market as the victim, Ramesh Kumar Singh was returning to his village, Jasoli Kharag. Police said Singh was returning from a wedding ceremony when two bike-borne assailants started following him. The assailants overtook Singh's two-wheeler near Bhawani Mor and opened fire on him. As Singh fell from his bike, the assailants fled the spot.
Locals rushed Singh to Sadar Hospital from where he was later shifted to Patna Medical College and Hospital. Singh sustained a bullet injury in his right lung. Siwan Superintendent of Police Puran Kumar Jha spoke to Singh after the incident.
Singh said he had not received any threats. He said he had attended a wedding with a friend and was returning home. Police said Singh has accused a man from his own village for attacking him.
"I had gone to attend a wedding. While I was returning home, two criminals on a bike chased and shot me. I suspect a man from my own village of committing the crime. He had hired a man to kill me in 2022 too. He currently resides in Dubai," Singh said.
Jha said the incident could be the fallout of personal enmity. "A shell casing has been recovered from the spot, and the incident is under investigation," he said. The incident has revived memories of the killing of senior journalist Rajdeo Ranjan, who was shot dead in Siwan on May 13, 2016, a case later handed over to the CBI amid public outrage.
