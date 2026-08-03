Miscreants Fire Multiple Rounds At Three Businessmen In Birbhum's Nalhati
The trio were initially rushed to Rampurhat Medical College and Hospital, which referred two of them to a private hospital in Durgapur, reports Firoz Ali.
Published : August 3, 2026 at 7:58 PM IST
Nalhati: Three businessmen were injured after miscreants fired multiple rounds at them in the Nalhati area of West Bengal's Birbhum, police said on Monday.
The incident took place on Sunday around 10 pm on the Baidhara-Nalhati road under the Nalhati Police Station limits when Shahe Alam Sheikh, Rezzak Sheikh (alias Johnny Sheikh) and Habibul Hossain — all of Udaynagar village — were returning home on two motorcycles after closing their shops.
Local sources said four miscreants on two motorcycles were waiting in the dark near an electricity transformer close to Udaynagar village. As the trio reached the spot, an altercation broke out between them.
Within moments, the miscreants opened fire indiscriminately without any warning and fled the area along the road leading towards Joypur.
One of the injured claimed that about 11 rounds were fired. Shahe Alam, who owns a shopping mall in Nalhati town, was hit by two bullets. Four bullets struck Rezzak Sheikh, and a bullet pierced through Habibul's shoulder.
Alerted by the sound of gunfire, locals rushed to the spot and took the injured to Rampurhat Medical College and Hospital. Later, Shahe Alam and Rezzak were transferred to a private hospital in Durgapur of Purba Bardhaman as their condition deteriorated.
Hospital sources said the bullets were successfully removed from the bodies of the injured on Monday morning. However, Rezzak's condition remains critical.
Police said evidence has been collected from the spot and a search operation is underway to locate the assailants. However, no arrests have been made so far.
Preliminary investigations suggest the attack may have stemmed from a long-standing business dispute or personal enmity, though other possibilities have not been ruled out. An investigation has been launched to determine the actual motive behind the attack.
Also Read