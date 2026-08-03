ETV Bharat / state

Miscreants Fire Multiple Rounds At Three Businessmen In Birbhum's Nalhati

Nalhati: Three businessmen were injured after miscreants fired multiple rounds at them in the Nalhati area of West Bengal's Birbhum, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday around 10 pm on the Baidhara-Nalhati road under the Nalhati Police Station limits when Shahe Alam Sheikh, Rezzak Sheikh (alias Johnny Sheikh) and Habibul Hossain — all of Udaynagar village — were returning home on two motorcycles after closing their shops.

Local sources said four miscreants on two motorcycles were waiting in the dark near an electricity transformer close to Udaynagar village. As the trio reached the spot, an altercation broke out between them.

Within moments, the miscreants opened fire indiscriminately without any warning and fled the area along the road leading towards Joypur.

One of the injured claimed that about 11 rounds were fired. Shahe Alam, who owns a shopping mall in Nalhati town, was hit by two bullets. Four bullets struck Rezzak Sheikh, and a bullet pierced through Habibul's shoulder.