ETV Bharat / state

Asst Commissioner Of GST Robbed Of Jewellery, Cash In Rajasthan's Alwar

Alwar: The house of an assistant commissioner of the GST Department was robbed by masked miscreants who held his family hostage at gunpoint for around an hour and a half before decamping with gold ornaments and Rs 35,000 in cash, in Rajasthan's Alwar.

Sadar police station in-charge Vijendra Singh said on Saturday, a police team was informed of the incident in a private society. "A police team rushed to the spot and gathered information from the victims. The CCTV footage is being scanned to identify the culprits," he said.

The victim, Om Prakash, said when he woke up in the morning and opened the gates of his house, armed miscreants barged in and took his family hostage. "The three miscreants held my family hostage and assaulted them for around an hour and a half. During this time, the miscreants scattered the household items for loot and fled with my wife's 233.276 grams of jewellery, cash, and other items. The criminals even asked us to make tea, but I said there was no milk in the house," he said.