ETV Bharat / state

Armed Miscreants Ransack TMC Office In Kolkata's Camac Street; Abhishek Banerjee Blames BJP, Questions Police Role

He further said, "No political party and no group of armed hooligans can be above the law. If people can storm a political party office with weapons at 4.30 in the morning, assault people and vandalise property while the police remain absent, then what exactly is left of the rule of law in West Bengal? Enough is enough. Arrest the perpetrators. Fix accountability. Act now."

Demanding accountability from the police and the administration, Abhishek Banerjee wrote, "Where was Kolkata Police? For nearly TWO HOURS, despite repeated calls and emails from our people and lawyers, there was no response. This is outrageous and unacceptable. We demand the immediate arrest of every person involved in this attack. We also demand an investigation into who planned, organised and directed this violence, and why the police failed to act despite being repeatedly informed."

In a lengthy social media post, the Trinamool's second-in-command alleged that the vandalism was carried out by 'BJP hooligans" and demanded the immediate arrest of the perpetrators. "What happened at Camac Street this morning is a disgraceful assault on the rule of law. At around 4.30 AM, BJP hooligans, armed with weapons, stormed our party office in the heart of Kolkata. They attacked our people, snatched their phones, smashed furniture, ransacked the premises and destroyed electronic equipment," the Diamond Harbour MP said.

Following the incident, TMC All India General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee questioned the role of police and demanded a thorough probe to find out who planned and organised the alleged attack.

Kolkata: Tension ran high at the Trinamool Congress office at Camac Street here after unidentified armed miscreants allegedly barged into the office early morning today, attacked the party workers and ransacked the entire premises.

Banerjee clearly emphasised that no political party or armed gang of goons can stand above the law. Issuing a stern warning, he wrote, "If people can storm a political party office with weapons at 4.30 in the morning, assault people and vandalise property while the police remain absent, then what exactly is left of the rule of law in West Bengal? Enough is enough. Arrest the perpetrators. Fix accountability. Act now."

Seeking action, Banerjee wrote in another post, "Will the Governor of WB act? Will the Union Home Minister act? Will the PMO act? Or will they continue to look the other way? It is high time the judiciary, particularly the Calcutta High Court, takes serious note of what is happening and acts to uphold the rule of law in West Bengal."

He further targeted Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari and questioned why he is "so scared of the Trinamool Congress".

Banerjee said the CM has no moral authority to remain in office. "If this is how the Opposition is to be treated in West Bengal, through violence, vandalism and intimidation, then the Chief Minister have no moral authority to remain in office. He must resign. This is not democracy. This is political thuggery. Shame on those responsible. And shame on those who choose to remain silent. Every act like this will be remembered. Every attack, every act of intimidation, every abuse of power. Nothing will be forgotten," he said.

Meanwhile, the All India Trinamool Congress said the vandalism that was carried out by the BJP today in the Camac Street office is a "well-planned attack". The party said, "They knew Abhishek Banerjee was not in town and had left for New Delhi last night, and thus BJP goons stormed the office around 4.30 am and ransacked the entire office, assaulted office staff, and took away air purifiers, printers, TVs."

AITC cited this as "complete collapse of law and order in Bengal". In a post, the party said, "Every act of terror WILL BE REMEMBERED. Will the courts still remain silent? Is this what Democracy looks like? How far will you go with such acts of assault, violence and HOOLIGANISM? How low will you stoop, BJP?"

No response has been received from the BJP or the police or the administration so far.