Why Not Tell Stories About Kashmir?: Mirzapur Actors Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu Call For Encouraging Local Filmmakers
Bollywood actors said audiences have a role to play in building a sustainable regional film industry, asserting digital platforms have opened new possibilities for filmmakers.
Published : September 8, 2026 at 8:23 PM IST
Srinagar: Bollywood actors Pankaj Tripathi and Divyenndu Sharma, widely known for their roles as Kaleen Bhaiya and Munna Tripathi in the popular series Mirzapur, have asserted that Jammu and Kashmir has immense potential for filmmaking and called for giving space to the stories of its people, culture and everyday life.
Actors were speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the second day of the International Film Festival of Jammu & Kashmir (IFFJK) at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar.
Tripathi said the festival should be viewed as the beginning of a larger cinematic journey for the region, with the potential to attract filmmakers and audiences from across India and the world. “This is just the beginning. People from all over the world will come and see Kashmir. They will see the culture here,” Tripathi said. He also highlighted the importance of supporting films being made by local filmmakers, stating that audiences have a role to play alongside creators and producers in building a sustainable regional film industry.
“It’s not only the responsibility of the filmmakers, it’s the responsibility of all of us,” he said, urging people in Kashmir to watch and support films made by local people.
The Mirzapur actors said the growth of digital platforms has opened new possibilities for filmmakers working outside traditional Hindi and mainstream cinema. “There is a lot of scope for regional cinema,” Tripathi said. “When films will be made, when media will talk about them, there will be theatres, there will be platforms. There are many regional platforms. There is a lot of scope.” He said the growing accessibility of digital filmmaking means young people no longer have to wait for large production houses to tell their stories.
According to Tripathi, aspiring filmmakers can now use mobile phones and online platforms to create and showcase short films "rooted in their own communities." “You can upload Kashmiri short films on YouTube. You may get so many films to watch which you have not seen before,” he said.
For Tripathi, cinema can become a powerful way of introducing a region to audiences beyond its geographical boundaries. “Films are a perfect gateway to introduce your culture, your people, everything a region can offer,” he said.
The actors also stressed that Kashmir's "cinematic identity" should not remain limited to its mountains, lakes and scenic locations. Tripathi, who had spent only a few hours in Srinagar before interacting with the media said Dal Lake immediately caught his attention.
“I found the scenic Dal Lake very beautiful. So, I can only highlight Dal Lake,” he said with a smile. But he quickly pointed to what he considered an even greater resource for filmmakers. “The rooted story here is important. It is the flavour and the culture here,” Tripathi said.
He said Kashmir's people, food, traditions and local experiences could provide material for stories that go well beyond conventional representations of the region. “Kashmir has had a connection with cinema for a long time. People used to come here for songs and shoots. But there are so many other things, the people, food and culture. Why not talk about them?” the actors said.
Tripathi also said better infrastructure and support from the local administration could encourage more filmmakers to work in the region. “If we get the infrastructure, it would be very nice to come here and tell these stories about the beautiful people of Kashmir,” he said.
Tripathi said his and Divyenndu's visit was not primarily about promoting a film and rather they wanted to participate in the festival and interact with young filmmakers and students. “We came from Mumbai. We did not come here to promote our films. We just wanted to come here and be a part of the atmosphere,” he said.
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