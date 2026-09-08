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Why Not Tell Stories About Kashmir?: Mirzapur Actors Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu Call For Encouraging Local Filmmakers

Srinagar: Bollywood actors Pankaj Tripathi and Divyenndu Sharma, widely known for their roles as Kaleen Bhaiya and Munna Tripathi in the popular series Mirzapur, have asserted that Jammu and Kashmir has immense potential for filmmaking and called for giving space to the stories of its people, culture and everyday life.

Actors were speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the second day of the International Film Festival of Jammu & Kashmir (IFFJK) at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar.

Tripathi said the festival should be viewed as the beginning of a larger cinematic journey for the region, with the potential to attract filmmakers and audiences from across India and the world. “This is just the beginning. People from all over the world will come and see Kashmir. They will see the culture here,” Tripathi said. He also highlighted the importance of supporting films being made by local filmmakers, stating that audiences have a role to play alongside creators and producers in building a sustainable regional film industry.

“It’s not only the responsibility of the filmmakers, it’s the responsibility of all of us,” he said, urging people in Kashmir to watch and support films made by local people.

The Mirzapur actors said the growth of digital platforms has opened new possibilities for filmmakers working outside traditional Hindi and mainstream cinema. “There is a lot of scope for regional cinema,” Tripathi said. “When films will be made, when media will talk about them, there will be theatres, there will be platforms. There are many regional platforms. There is a lot of scope.” He said the growing accessibility of digital filmmaking means young people no longer have to wait for large production houses to tell their stories.