ETV Bharat / state

Red Fort Car Blast: IM Terrorist Involved In 2008 Rajasthan, Gujarat Blasts Alumni Of Al Falah University, Say Agencies

New Delhi/Faridabad: Al Falah University has been in the news since the car blast near Red Fort Metro Station and the recovery of 2,900 kg of ammonium nitrate during raids in Faridabad.

Investigating agencies have already arrested Dr Muzammil Shakeel and Dr Shaheen Siddiqui from Al Falah University. Now, a new revelation has emerged that Mirza Shadab Beg, an Indian Mujahideen terrorist involved in the 2008 Rajasthan and Gujarat serial blasts, was a student at the varsity.

According to news agency PTI, as the investigation into the recent car bombing near the Red Fort deepens, the Delhi Police Special Cell has found a new lead that points to Beg. The university is under investigation in connection with the terrorist incident, which claimed the lives of 15 people and injured many others.

Special Cell sources told PTI on Thursday that Beg was a student at Al-Falah in 2007, when it was an engineering college. They added that it was granted university status in 2014. A Special Cell source said, "Following this revelation, investigating agencies have intensified their probe into the network associated with Mirza Shadab Beg."