Red Fort Car Blast: IM Terrorist Involved In 2008 Rajasthan, Gujarat Blasts Alumni Of Al Falah University, Say Agencies
Mirza Shadab Beg was a student of the varsity in 2007 when it was an engineering college.
Published : November 20, 2025 at 9:28 PM IST
New Delhi/Faridabad: Al Falah University has been in the news since the car blast near Red Fort Metro Station and the recovery of 2,900 kg of ammonium nitrate during raids in Faridabad.
Investigating agencies have already arrested Dr Muzammil Shakeel and Dr Shaheen Siddiqui from Al Falah University. Now, a new revelation has emerged that Mirza Shadab Beg, an Indian Mujahideen terrorist involved in the 2008 Rajasthan and Gujarat serial blasts, was a student at the varsity.
According to news agency PTI, as the investigation into the recent car bombing near the Red Fort deepens, the Delhi Police Special Cell has found a new lead that points to Beg. The university is under investigation in connection with the terrorist incident, which claimed the lives of 15 people and injured many others.
Special Cell sources told PTI on Thursday that Beg was a student at Al-Falah in 2007, when it was an engineering college. They added that it was granted university status in 2014. A Special Cell source said, "Following this revelation, investigating agencies have intensified their probe into the network associated with Mirza Shadab Beg."
According to officials, Beg, a resident of Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh, is wanted for several blasts in Rajasthan and Gujarat in 2008. According to Special Cell documents, he completed his BTech from Al-Falah in 2007, the same year he carried out the Gorakhpur blast. Beg fled India shortly after the 2008 blasts. Interpol has issued a Red Corner Notice against him, and he remains at large.
Following the November 10th blasts, Al-Falah University has become the focus of investigation by several security agencies, as the 'suicide bomber', Dr Umar Un Nabi, was a professor of medicine there. Furthermore, Dr Muzammil Shakeel, from whose rented house in Faridabad more than 2,900 kg of explosives were recovered, also worked at the varsity.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has already raided 25 locations in Delhi and Faridabad as part of its money laundering investigation related to the Delhi blasts. The central agency has also arrested Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui, founder and chairman of Al-Falah University. The case involves alleged financial irregularities, forged accreditation documents, and misuse of institutional funds. Siddiqui has been remanded in ED custody for 13 days.
