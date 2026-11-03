Peace Not Acceptable To Ruling Regime: Kashmir Chief Cleric Mirwaiz Umar After House Arrest
The MMU has said that it has postponed first district-level Ulema meeting in view of the continued house arrest of Mirwaiz Umar.
Published : November 3, 2026 at 7:09 PM IST
Srinagar: Kashmir's chief cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has said that the ruling regime in Jammu and Kashmir was against genuine peace after the authorities placed him under house arrest.
Due to the house arrest, the Muttahida Majlis-e-Ulama (MMU) Jammu and Kashmir, an amalgam of religious preachers, postponed its meeting, which was scheduled for Wednesday in north Kashmir's Bandipora. Mirwaiz Umar is the patron of MMU.
The MMU said that it has postponed the meeting in view of the continued house arrest of Mirwaiz Umar for the past three days.
MMU said the meeting was organised as a follow-up to the one-day Ulema conference convened by it on September 15, in Srinagar, which brought together more than 70 prominent religious scholars representing different schools of thought.
On Sunday, Mirwaiz Umar said that he was kept under house arrest for referring to the International Crisis Group report on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir during his Friday sermon at Jama Masjid.
“Apparently, stating uncomfortable facts and endorsing recommendations, out of concern for the future of my people and genuine peace in J&K and the region, is not acceptable to the ruling regime,” Mirwaiz Umar wrote on X.
Terming the continued house arrest deeply unfortunate and condemnable, the MMU said that such restrictions interfere with the religious and social responsibilities of Mirwaiz Umar and also obstruct collective efforts by religious scholars towards social reform, unity and community welfare.
MMU said that the amalgam was scheduled to discuss and debate serious societal and environmental challenges.
“The issues identified included promotion of inter-sect harmony, drug and substance abuse, suicides and self-harm, mental and emotional distress among youth, irresponsible use of social media, weakening family bonds, moral decline and the increasing disconnect of young people from religious and community institutions, as well as environmental degradation and its serious consequences,” it said in a statement.
“All arrangements for tomorrow’s meeting at Bandipora had been completed, in which all prominent Ulemas were to participate, but the continued restrictions on Mirwaiz have created an uncertainty over his participation, leaving the organisers with no option but to postpone the meeting,” the MMU said, adding that such meetings were to be held across Jammu and Kashmir.
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