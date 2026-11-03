ETV Bharat / state

Peace Not Acceptable To Ruling Regime: Kashmir Chief Cleric Mirwaiz Umar After House Arrest

Srinagar: Kashmir's chief cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has said that the ruling regime in Jammu and Kashmir was against genuine peace after the authorities placed him under house arrest.

Due to the house arrest, the Muttahida Majlis-e-Ulama (MMU) Jammu and Kashmir, an amalgam of religious preachers, postponed its meeting, which was scheduled for Wednesday in north Kashmir's Bandipora. Mirwaiz Umar is the patron of MMU.

The MMU said that it has postponed the meeting in view of the continued house arrest of Mirwaiz Umar for the past three days.

MMU said the meeting was organised as a follow-up to the one-day Ulema conference convened by it on September 15, in Srinagar, which brought together more than 70 prominent religious scholars representing different schools of thought.

On Sunday, Mirwaiz Umar said that he was kept under house arrest for referring to the International Crisis Group report on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir during his Friday sermon at Jama Masjid.

“Apparently, stating uncomfortable facts and endorsing recommendations, out of concern for the future of my people and genuine peace in J&K and the region, is not acceptable to the ruling regime,” Mirwaiz Umar wrote on X.