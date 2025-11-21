ETV Bharat / state

'Kashmiris Need Safety': Mirwaiz Umar Farooq's Powerful Call During Friday Sermon

The Mirwaiz said the Kashmiri students and workers were allegedly being singled out and questioned, which is very disturbing.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq delivering Friday sermon at Jamia Masjid, Srinagar (Special arrangement)
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team

Published : November 21, 2025 at 7:25 PM IST

Srinagar: Terming the Delhi Red Fort blast a tragedy, Kashmir’s chief cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Friday urged the government to put an end to the growing harassment of Kashmiris across the country. He also called on authorities to safeguard press freedom, ensure accountability for the deadly Nowgam blast, and withdraw the proposed 20 per cent power tariff surcharge proposal, which he described as “anti-people”.

Delivering his Friday sermon at Srinagar’s historic Jamia Masjid, the Mirwaiz said worrying reports were emerging from several states where Kashmiri students and workers were allegedly being singled out and questioned “simply because of their identity.” “News of harassment keeps coming in from all over, which is very disturbing,” he said.

“In Himachal and some other places, Kashmiris are being targeted in housing colonies and questioned only for being who they are. It is the responsibility of the authorities to ensure their safety and stop this targeting, which puts their lives in danger,” he added.

The Mirwaiz also criticised recent raids on the Kashmir Times office in Jammu, saying the action reflected a deepening threat to press freedoms. “Press freedom has become a target, and every dissenting voice is seen as anti-national and a threat. A free and fair media is essential for any democracy. Silencing it weakens democratic values. The legacy of the late Ved Bhasin is being carried forward with responsibility, and such tactics are unfortunate and uncalled for.”

Turning to this week’s ‘accidental’ blast in Nowgam, which killed at least nine people, the Mirwaiz said the tragedy was preventable and demanded a transparent investigation. “It is extremely painful that nine precious human lives were lost during the Nowgam blast. If the seized material had been handled and stored responsibly, this tragedy could have been averted. Those responsible for this preventable loss of life must be held accountable, and the investigation should be completed and made public soon.”

He also denounced the Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Ltd's (KPDCL) proposal to impose a 20 per cent surcharge on electricity during peak hours, calling it “a grave injustice”.

“People are already struggling with an economic crisis and declining businesses. Raising tariffs, especially before Kashmir's harsh winters, is heartless. Instead of easing people's problems, the government is adding to their woes. Instead of fulfilling the promise of providing 200 units of free electricity to the poor, new burdens are being placed on people,” he said while urging the government to withdraw the proposal immediately.

