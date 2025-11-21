ETV Bharat / state

'Kashmiris Need Safety': Mirwaiz Umar Farooq's Powerful Call During Friday Sermon

Srinagar: Terming the Delhi Red Fort blast a tragedy, Kashmir’s chief cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Friday urged the government to put an end to the growing harassment of Kashmiris across the country. He also called on authorities to safeguard press freedom, ensure accountability for the deadly Nowgam blast, and withdraw the proposed 20 per cent power tariff surcharge proposal, which he described as “anti-people”.

Delivering his Friday sermon at Srinagar’s historic Jamia Masjid, the Mirwaiz said worrying reports were emerging from several states where Kashmiri students and workers were allegedly being singled out and questioned “simply because of their identity.” “News of harassment keeps coming in from all over, which is very disturbing,” he said.

“In Himachal and some other places, Kashmiris are being targeted in housing colonies and questioned only for being who they are. It is the responsibility of the authorities to ensure their safety and stop this targeting, which puts their lives in danger,” he added.