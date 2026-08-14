ETV Bharat / state

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Claims House Arrest, Misses Friday Prayers At Jamia Masjid

Srinagar: Kashmir’s chief cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq claimed on Friday that he was placed under house arrest, which prevented him from offering congregational prayers at the historic Jamia Masjid in Srinagar.

“Placed under house arrest yet again, on the eve of the blessed month of Rabi-ul-Awwal. The repeated and arbitrary restrictions imposed on Fridays are highly condemnable,” he wrote on X and shared CCTV grabs showing security forces and a police vehicle blocking the entrance of his residence in Nigeen locality of the city.

Mirwaiz also questioned the repeated curbs on his movement despite official claims of normalcy. “If the authorities themselves do not trust their own narrative of ‘normalcy’ enough to repeatedly prevent me from going to Jama Masjid, what credibility does that narrative have?”