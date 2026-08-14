Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Claims House Arrest, Misses Friday Prayers At Jamia Masjid
Mirwaiz Umar Farooq questioned repeated restrictions despite official claims of normalcy, reports Parvez ud Din
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : August 14, 2026 at 4:52 PM IST
Srinagar: Kashmir’s chief cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq claimed on Friday that he was placed under house arrest, which prevented him from offering congregational prayers at the historic Jamia Masjid in Srinagar.
“Placed under house arrest yet again, on the eve of the blessed month of Rabi-ul-Awwal. The repeated and arbitrary restrictions imposed on Fridays are highly condemnable,” he wrote on X and shared CCTV grabs showing security forces and a police vehicle blocking the entrance of his residence in Nigeen locality of the city.
Mirwaiz also questioned the repeated curbs on his movement despite official claims of normalcy. “If the authorities themselves do not trust their own narrative of ‘normalcy’ enough to repeatedly prevent me from going to Jama Masjid, what credibility does that narrative have?”
Placed under house arrest yet again, on the eve of the blessed month of Rabi-ul-Awwal. The repeated and arbitrary restrictions imposed on Fridays are highly condemnable.— Mirwaiz Umar Farooq (@MirwaizKashmir) August 14, 2026
If the authorities themselves do not trust their own narrative of “normalcy” enough to repeatedly prevent me… pic.twitter.com/aUidtpxVRE
Meanwhile, he greeted Muslims across the world, including Jammu and Kashmir, on the arrival of the Islamic month of Rabi’ul Awwal. He said that the month is an important opportunity for Muslims to renew their connection with the life of the Prophet of Islam (peace and blessings of Allah be upon him) and reflect on his universal message of faith, mercy, compassion, justice, good morals and service to humanity.
The Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid, the management body of the grand mosque, also announced that, as per centuries-old tradition, Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir will deliver a special sermon and address on the occasion of Khoja Dighar at the historic Khanqah-e-Naqshband Sahib, Khwaja Bazar, Srinagar on Monday (August 17), corresponding to the third day of Rabi-ul-Awwal. The program will continue from Zuhr prayers to Asr.