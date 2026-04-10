‘No Real Victors In War’: Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Invokes Kashmir Sufferings To Advocate Dialogue On Iran, Lebanon and Palestine
Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir urges justice-based dialogue to end West Asia violence, highlighting war’s human cost and calling for global peace and reconciliation.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : April 10, 2026 at 4:49 PM IST
Srinagar: Stressing the devastating human cost of conflict, Kashmir’s chief cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Friday said war leaves “no real victors” and called for sincere dialogue rooted in justice to end violence in West Asia, particularly in Iran, Lebanon and Palestine.
His remarks come amid growing regional focus on the recent United States-Iran ceasefire and diplomatic efforts in the region.
Addressing the Friday congregation at Srinagar’s historic Jamia Masjid, Srinagar, the Mirwaiz said the world was looking toward Islamabad (Pakistan) with “hope and anticipation,” awaiting a diplomatic breakthrough that could prevent further escalation and restore peace.
He said people in Jammu and Kashmir were also closely watching the ongoing talks involving the United States and Iran, hoping the process would help end the cycle of bloodshed and bring relief to the people of Iran, Lebanon and, ultimately, Palestine through justice.
No Winners in War, Only Loss, @MirwaizKashmir ’ s Message from Jama Masjid— Mirwaiz Manzil-Office of Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir (@mirwaizmanzil) April 10, 2026
Highlights human cost of conflict, backs diplomacy, and calls for resolution rooted in Justice
Srinagar, April 10, 2026: Addressing the Friday congregation at the historic Jama Masjid, Srinagar,… pic.twitter.com/vz6iQHDyPT
Drawing from Kashmir’s own long history of conflict, the Mirwaiz said the people of the region understand the futility of war better than most.
“In war, there are no real victors, everyone loses, in lives, in dignity, and in humanity,” he said.
He said prolonged conflicts leave behind destruction, trauma and generational wounds, often deepening hatred and prejudice rather than resolving disputes.
The Mirwaiz said the only meaningful and civilised path forward lies in serious engagement among all stakeholders, with justice and genuine grievances placed at the centre of negotiations.
He said lasting peace cannot be achieved through force and can emerge only through sincere and constructive deliberations.
Referring to recent developments in Lebanon, he strongly condemned the killing of civilians in Beirut and accused Israel of repeatedly undermining genuine opportunities for peace in the region. He said such actions deepen the crisis and weaken efforts aimed at de-escalation.
The Mirwaiz said no durable resolution in the Middle East would be possible unless the “legitimate and inalienable rights” of the Palestinian people to their land are addressed with justice.
He concluded his address with prayers for global peace and urged the world to choose reconciliation over confrontation. “Humanity must rise above conflict and choose the path of peace,” he said.
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