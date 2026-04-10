ETV Bharat / state

‘No Real Victors In War’: Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Invokes Kashmir Sufferings To Advocate Dialogue On Iran, Lebanon and Palestine

Srinagar: Stressing the devastating human cost of conflict, Kashmir’s chief cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Friday said war leaves “no real victors” and called for sincere dialogue rooted in justice to end violence in West Asia, particularly in Iran, Lebanon and Palestine.

His remarks come amid growing regional focus on the recent United States-Iran ceasefire and diplomatic efforts in the region.

Addressing the Friday congregation at Srinagar’s historic Jamia Masjid, Srinagar, the Mirwaiz said the world was looking toward Islamabad (Pakistan) with “hope and anticipation,” awaiting a diplomatic breakthrough that could prevent further escalation and restore peace.

He said people in Jammu and Kashmir were also closely watching the ongoing talks involving the United States and Iran, hoping the process would help end the cycle of bloodshed and bring relief to the people of Iran, Lebanon and, ultimately, Palestine through justice.

Drawing from Kashmir’s own long history of conflict, the Mirwaiz said the people of the region understand the futility of war better than most.