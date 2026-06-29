ETV Bharat / state

Mirwaiz Umar Claims House Arrest Ahead Of Muharram Address In Srinagar

Srinagar: Kashmir’s chief cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Monday claimed that he was placed under house arrest and prevented from attending the Muharram gathering scheduled at Imam Bara at Bemina in Srinagar.

Mirwaiz said that the event was a gesture of Shia-Sunni unity and shared reverence for Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and the martyrs of Karbala. He was invited to the function by Shia cleric Aga Syed Haadi to pay tribute to their timeless sacrifice.

The separatist leader said that Kashmir has always stood as a beacon of mutual respect, brotherhood, and religious harmony. The love for the Ahl-e-Bayt (RA) and reverence for the blessed Companions of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) form an integral part of our faith and shared spiritual heritage, he said.