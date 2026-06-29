Mirwaiz Umar Claims House Arrest Ahead Of Muharram Address In Srinagar
Mirwaiz Umar Farooq claimed house arrest prevented him from attending Muharram unity event in Srinagar, urging communal harmony, mutual respect, and unity amid societal challenges.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : June 29, 2026 at 4:22 PM IST
Srinagar: Kashmir’s chief cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Monday claimed that he was placed under house arrest and prevented from attending the Muharram gathering scheduled at Imam Bara at Bemina in Srinagar.
Mirwaiz said that the event was a gesture of Shia-Sunni unity and shared reverence for Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and the martyrs of Karbala. He was invited to the function by Shia cleric Aga Syed Haadi to pay tribute to their timeless sacrifice.
The separatist leader said that Kashmir has always stood as a beacon of mutual respect, brotherhood, and religious harmony. The love for the Ahl-e-Bayt (RA) and reverence for the blessed Companions of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) form an integral part of our faith and shared spiritual heritage, he said.
.@MirwaizKashmir Placed Under House Arrest Ahead of Scheduled Imam Bara Bemina Address, Reiterates Message of Unity and Harmony— Mirwaiz Manzil-Office of Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir (@mirwaizmanzil) June 29, 2026
Srinagar, June 29, 2026: In a profound gesture of Shia-Sunni unity and shared reverence for Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and the martyrs of Karbala,… pic.twitter.com/H00jQqmJES
In a statement, Mirwaiz said that at a time when society faces challenges on multiple fronts, unity, restraint, mutual respect, and standing together are more important than ever. He emphasized that no divisive force should be allowed to weaken the centuries-old bonds of communal harmony and coexistence that have long defined the people of Kashmir.
Appealing to people across all sections of society, Mirwaiz urged everyone to uphold dignity, patience, and mutual respect, and to honour the enduring message of Karbala by remaining steadfast in truth, compassion, justice, and unity.
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