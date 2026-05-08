ETV Bharat / state

Mirwaiz Umar Backs Anti-Drug Campaign In Jammu Kashmir, Seeks Complete Liquor Ban

Srinagar: Hailing the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha-led administration for its ongoing anti-drug campaign, Hurriyat Conference Chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said increasing ‘normalisation and availability of alcohol in society are equally concerning’, urging the government to impose a complete ban on liquor in Jammu and Kashmir.

Mirwaiz said society must honestly acknowledge that addiction is not limited only to narcotics, but alcohol is also an intoxicant and a dangerous social evil.

“The government should seriously reconsider its alcohol policy in Jammu and Kashmir and impose a total ban saying that a meaningful strategy to protect the youth must address all forms of intoxicants together,” he said while addressing congregational Friday prayers at Srinagar's Jamia Masjid.

“Islam has always strongly prohibited intoxicants because of the damage they cause to both the individual and society,” he said.

Mirwaiz said a generation raised among political conflict, uncertainty, stress and limited economic avenues is highly prone to substance abuse. He said this crisis cannot be seen only through the law and order prism and headline-grabbing of arrests and property confiscation.

Saying action against drugs is necessary, he said, "The increasing normalisation and availability of alcohol in society is equally concerning.”