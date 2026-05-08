Mirwaiz Umar Backs Anti-Drug Campaign In Jammu Kashmir, Seeks Complete Liquor Ban
Mirwaiz Umar Farooq praises LG’s anti-drug campaign in J&K, urges total liquor ban, highlighting alcohol’s social harm and advocating policies focused on public welfare.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : May 8, 2026 at 8:29 PM IST
Srinagar: Hailing the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha-led administration for its ongoing anti-drug campaign, Hurriyat Conference Chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said increasing ‘normalisation and availability of alcohol in society are equally concerning’, urging the government to impose a complete ban on liquor in Jammu and Kashmir.
Mirwaiz said society must honestly acknowledge that addiction is not limited only to narcotics, but alcohol is also an intoxicant and a dangerous social evil.
“The government should seriously reconsider its alcohol policy in Jammu and Kashmir and impose a total ban saying that a meaningful strategy to protect the youth must address all forms of intoxicants together,” he said while addressing congregational Friday prayers at Srinagar's Jamia Masjid.
“Islam has always strongly prohibited intoxicants because of the damage they cause to both the individual and society,” he said.
Mirwaiz said a generation raised among political conflict, uncertainty, stress and limited economic avenues is highly prone to substance abuse. He said this crisis cannot be seen only through the law and order prism and headline-grabbing of arrests and property confiscation.
Saying action against drugs is necessary, he said, "The increasing normalisation and availability of alcohol in society is equally concerning.”
Citing official figures, Mirwaiz said Jammu and Kashmir has hundreds of licensed liquor vends and revenues from liquor sales have increased substantially in recent years.
“Can one form of addiction be fought while another is simultaneously expanded?” he asked.
Citing examples of Gujarat, Bihar and Nagaland where liquor has been prohibited, Mirwaiz said the government can adopt policies guided not merely by revenue considerations but also by social welfare and public wellbeing.
In the same speech, he also said that banning Jamia Siraj Ul Uloom under the stringent UAPA is a serious matter, as it can ruin the future of students.
Referring to the protest of students and parents yesterday in Shopian against the ban, Mirwaiz said that it shows the urgency and deep distress it is causing to them.
He urged the state to reconsider this approach and earn people’s trust and goodwill rather than alienating them by such distressing measures.
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