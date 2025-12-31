ETV Bharat / state

Miranda House Students Develop Low Cost, Biodegradable And Sustainable Packaging Material

This is an alternative to the plastic, bubble wrap and thermocol that have been in use till now. The primary objective of this Project Nitara is to simultaneously reduce two major problems of pollution from straw and the growing waste from plastic packaging.

The intervention comes under Project Nitara, which has been developed by Rahnuma Firdaus, a BSc Zoology (Honours) student and her team, including Anvi Chawla and Fatima Aman. The packaging developed under Project Nitara can serve as an environmentally friendly alternative to plastic bubble wrap for protecting fragile items like glass.

New Delhi: Students of Miranda House College, affiliated to the Delhi University, seem to have found a solution to the problem of straw burning and increasing plastic waste in the national capital. They have introduced a low-cost, biodegradable and sustainable packaging material made from straw and mushroom spawn.

Project leader Rahnuma explained that Project Nitara uses straw and mushroom spawn, where the straw is chopped into small pieces and mixed with mushroom spawn, starch and other natural ingredients. This mixture is then grown in a specific mould and shape for several days at controlled temperatures and humidity. Once fully formed, it is dehydrated to remove any moisture.

She said, "The finished product looks and feels spongy, just like Styrofoam and bubble wrap. It protects glassware from breakage and easily withstands mechanical stress during packaging." She added that it is completely biodegradable and doesn't harm the environment after use.

The three students who have developed sustainable packaging material (ETV Bharat)

This innovative idea has received national recognition. The team was placed among the top 14 teams in the country in a competition held at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras and received funding to take the project forward. They were among the top 10 teams in the final round, earning a cash prize of Rs 1,00,000. So far, the project has received funding of approximately Rs 2,00,000.

Rahnuma said the professors at Miranda House College have played a key role in taking this project forward. Dr Malvika Pal, Dr Somlata Sinha Roy and Dr Navpreet Kaur served as mentors, who continuously guided the students through research, testing and product development. The college's lab facilities were fully utilised for the purpose.

Rahnuma said that the team plans to register Project Nitara as a startup in the coming days and scale it through larger funding agencies and grants. If successful, this initiative will not only provide an alternative to plastic bubble wrap but also effectively curb the pollution caused by straw burning.