‘Miraculous Tortoise’ Scam Busted In Rajasthan’s Kuchaman City; Five Arrested

Five were arrested in Kuchaman after police uncovered a scam involving a star tortoise. ( Representational Image/IANS )

Kuchaman: Police have carried out a major crackdown on a cheating gang operating in Rajasthan’s Kuchaman city in the Nagaur region, arresting five accused who allegedly duped people by showing a so-called “miraculous tortoise” and luring them with promises of large sums of money at low interest rates.

During an operation for area-domination and cordon-and-search on Sunday (January 4), police busted the gang and recovered, besides illegal weapons and several vehicles, a threatened Indian star tortoise, possession of which is banned under the Wildlife Act.

Five Arrested

Those arrested include Madan (from Roopangarh in Ajmer), Shravan Ram (Riyan Bari, Nagaur) and Manchharam, Tulchhiram, and Mangaturam, all residents of Kuchaman. Under Section 38 of the Police Act, 15 vehicles were seized, including 13 motorcycles, a Bolero and a Bolero Camper. Mobile phones were also recovered.

Additional SP Vimal Singh Nehra said police had been receiving regular complaints of cheating, and the gang was exposed through a planned operation.

Action Based On Field Intelligence

Acting on field intelligence, the operation was conducted under the direction of Didwana-Kuchaman district Superintendent of Police Richa Tomar. Additional SP Nehra led the drive under the supervision of Circle Officer Mukesh Chaudhary.

Station House Officer (SHO) Satpal Singh Sihag headed the operation, with 10 police teams from the police stations of Kuchaman City, Nawa, Chitawa and Maroth. Over 50 personnel raided suspicious areas across the city.