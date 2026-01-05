‘Miraculous Tortoise’ Scam Busted In Rajasthan’s Kuchaman City; Five Arrested
A ‘miraculous tortoise’ scam promising easy loans was exposed in Kuchaman, leading to arrests, vehicle seizures and wildlife law violations.
January 5, 2026
Kuchaman: Police have carried out a major crackdown on a cheating gang operating in Rajasthan’s Kuchaman city in the Nagaur region, arresting five accused who allegedly duped people by showing a so-called “miraculous tortoise” and luring them with promises of large sums of money at low interest rates.
During an operation for area-domination and cordon-and-search on Sunday (January 4), police busted the gang and recovered, besides illegal weapons and several vehicles, a threatened Indian star tortoise, possession of which is banned under the Wildlife Act.
Five Arrested
Those arrested include Madan (from Roopangarh in Ajmer), Shravan Ram (Riyan Bari, Nagaur) and Manchharam, Tulchhiram, and Mangaturam, all residents of Kuchaman. Under Section 38 of the Police Act, 15 vehicles were seized, including 13 motorcycles, a Bolero and a Bolero Camper. Mobile phones were also recovered.
Additional SP Vimal Singh Nehra said police had been receiving regular complaints of cheating, and the gang was exposed through a planned operation.
Action Based On Field Intelligence
Acting on field intelligence, the operation was conducted under the direction of Didwana-Kuchaman district Superintendent of Police Richa Tomar. Additional SP Nehra led the drive under the supervision of Circle Officer Mukesh Chaudhary.
Station House Officer (SHO) Satpal Singh Sihag headed the operation, with 10 police teams from the police stations of Kuchaman City, Nawa, Chitawa and Maroth. Over 50 personnel raided suspicious areas across the city.
‘Miraculous Tortoise’ As Main Tool of Fraud
The most shocking recovery during the operation was a prohibited Indian star tortoise, recovered from the accused Manchharam. He allegedly used it to cheat people by projecting it as “miraculous.”
The Indian star tortoise is a protected species under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, and its illegal possession is a serious offence. A case was registered under Sections 9/51 and 49/51 of the Act, and the tortoise was handed over to the Forest Department.
Illegal Weapons And Multiple Fraud Methods
Head Constable Ramuram said an illegal sword was recovered from accused Mangaturam, following which a case was registered under Section 4/25 of the Arms Act.
He said the gang targeted innocent people by promising large loans at low interest rates, taking advance payments before disappearing. In one case, Rs 60,000 was cheated from Ajmer resident Rajendra Chaudhary on the pretext of arranging a Rs 20 lakh loan. A case was registered under Sections 318(4) and 316(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
During questioning, it emerged that apart from the “miraculous tortoise”, the accused also cheated people by falsely claiming ownership of land and plots and by defrauding them in the name of livestock deals.
Police appealed to the public not to fall for claims about miraculous objects, rare animals, or easy loans, and urged people to report suspicious activity immediately to authorities. Officials said strict action against such offenders will continue.
