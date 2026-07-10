ETV Bharat / state

Kolkata: Minor's Visit To RG Kar Hospital Leads To POCSO Case; Bidhannagar Police Probe Under Way

Kolkata: A six-year-old girl brought to RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Lake Town, here, has prompted a police investigation, after doctors observed signs that raised suspicion of sexual abuse.

The child’s parents took her to the hospital on Thursday complaining of illness. During treatment in the emergency department, attending physicians noted physical findings that caused concern. In line with hospital protocol, the family was informed and police were notified.

The family initially approached the police outpost at RG Kar Hospital and were taken to Tala Police Station, where a Zero FIR was registered because the alleged offence occurred within the jurisdiction of Lake Town Police Station.

The Zero FIR was later transferred to Lake Town Police Station under the Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate, and a formal FIR invoking the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and other relevant sections has been registered. The Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate has begun an investigation.