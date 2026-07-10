Kolkata: Minor's Visit To RG Kar Hospital Leads To POCSO Case; Bidhannagar Police Probe Under Way
Police said they have held detailed discussions with the child’s family and are collecting medical records, reports and other relevant material.
Published : July 10, 2026 at 8:32 PM IST
Kolkata: A six-year-old girl brought to RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Lake Town, here, has prompted a police investigation, after doctors observed signs that raised suspicion of sexual abuse.
The child’s parents took her to the hospital on Thursday complaining of illness. During treatment in the emergency department, attending physicians noted physical findings that caused concern. In line with hospital protocol, the family was informed and police were notified.
The family initially approached the police outpost at RG Kar Hospital and were taken to Tala Police Station, where a Zero FIR was registered because the alleged offence occurred within the jurisdiction of Lake Town Police Station.
The Zero FIR was later transferred to Lake Town Police Station under the Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate, and a formal FIR invoking the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and other relevant sections has been registered. The Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate has begun an investigation.
Police said they have held detailed discussions with the child’s family and are collecting medical records, reports and other relevant material. Officers are also examining the child’s recent contacts and possible involvement of any acquaintances.
A senior official from the Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the complaint is highly sensitive and that the investigation is proceeding under the provisions of the POCSO Act. Female police officers are speaking with the family, and authorities are gathering all available evidence to determine the facts.
Kolkata Police said prompt action was taken after receiving information from the hospital. Because the alleged incident falls under the Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate’s area, the zero FIR registered at Tala Police Station was transferred to the appropriate station for further investigation.
This development has renewed concern about child safety in the city, coming days after the ongoing investigation into the death and alleged sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl in Baruipur. Investigating officers stressed that a case has been registered based on the family’s complaint, and no definitive conclusions will be drawn until medical reports, forensic results, witness statements and other evidence have been verified.
Also Read: