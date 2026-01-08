Minors Caught Eating Peas From Field Beaten Up In Madhya Pradesh's Balarampur, One Held
After te video went viral, the families of the children filed a complaint at the police station.
Published : January 8, 2026 at 1:28 AM IST
Balrampur: A case of alleged brutality against minors has come to light in Chattisgarh’s Balrampur district. According to the police, the two children, who had gone to a field to pluck peas, were held captive and beaten by the owner of the land.
The police arrested the accused, who tied and beat them for eating and picking peas. Based on the complainant’s report, the police registered a case against the accused at the Rajpur police station under sections 137(2), 296, 351(2), 115(2), and 127(2) of the BNS and initiated an investigation.
During the investigation, the accused was taken into police custody and questioned about the incident. He said last Sunday, his neighbour's son and his uncle's son were eating peas from the field. He got angry after seeing this and tied their hands, brought them to his house, and beat them.
“We received information from Ladua village under the Rajpur police station area that minor children had been assaulted. A video related to this incident also went viral. An FIR was registered in this case and an investigation was conducted. One accused has been arrested immediately,” said Vaibhav Benkar, SP, Balrampur.
The video shows the children being held captive and beaten. The matter came to light after the video surfaced. The families of the children filed a complaint at the police station. After the complaint, the police investigated and took the accused into custody for questioning. During questioning, the accused confessed to his crime.