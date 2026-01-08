ETV Bharat / state

Minors Caught Eating Peas From Field Beaten Up In Madhya Pradesh's Balarampur, One Held

Balrampur: A case of alleged brutality against minors has come to light in Chattisgarh’s ​​Balrampur district. According to the police, the two children, who had gone to a field to pluck peas, were held captive and beaten by the owner of the land.

The police arrested the accused, who tied and beat them for eating and picking peas. Based on the complainant’s report, the police registered a case against the accused at the Rajpur police station under sections 137(2), 296, 351(2), 115(2), and 127(2) of the BNS and initiated an investigation.

During the investigation, the accused was taken into police custody and questioned about the incident. He said last Sunday, his neighbour's son and his uncle's son were eating peas from the field. He got angry after seeing this and tied their hands, brought them to his house, and beat them.