ETV Bharat / state

Minority Groups Hold Protest In Bengaluru, Urge Congress Government To Fulfil Its 2023 Election Manifesto Promises

The protest, supported by Christian and Muslim religious leaders, sought to remind the Congress government of its electoral commitments concerning minority rights, constitutional freedoms, farmers' livelihoods and social justice. The participants alleged that several important assurances made in the party's election manifesto remained unfulfilled despite the Congress completing nearly three years in office. Addressing the gathering, Tanveer Ahmed, Joint Convener of KRMO, said the Congress had secured a significant public mandate by promising to withdraw laws introduced by the previous BJP government that were considered anti-people. He pointed out that the Congress secured 136 of the 224 Assembly seats in the 2023 elections and said the promises made during the campaign had played an important role in building public support.

The protesters hold placards displaying their demands at Freedom Park (ETV Bharat)

The protesters hold placards displaying their demands at Freedom Park (ETV Bharat)

The protesters hold placards displaying their demands at Freedom Park (ETV Bharat)

The protesters hold placards displaying their demands at Freedom Park (ETV Bharat)

"These promises were not made in isolation. They were part of the Congress manifesto and helped the party secure the people's mandate. We are here to remind the government of its commitments and demand their fulfilment," he said. Vinay Kumar of Voice of Minorities, Karnataka, said minority communities were seeking constitutional rights and not making unreasonable demands. He expressed concern that assurances given to Muslims and Christians had not been implemented."After almost three years, many of the promises made to minorities remain unfulfilled. The communities that supported this government are now asking it to honour its commitments. These are constitutional demands, not requests for special favours," he said. He also described the gathering as a united peace rally bringing minorities and farmers together under a common platform, with several like-minded organisations participating in it.The protest raised four major demands. The first was the repeal of the Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Act, 2022, commonly known as the anti-conversion law. KRMO called for protection of religious freedom, individual choice, privacy and the right to choose one's spouse, besides withdrawal of cases registered under the Act.The second demand was effective action against hate speech and hate crimes. The organisers sought implementation of Supreme Court directions and measures to prevent communal violence, vigilantism and attacks against vulnerable communities. Vinay Kumar also referred to incidents involving Christians and said 14 such incidents had been registered in Karnataka.The third demand was repeal of the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act, 2020. The organisation said the legislation had affected small farmers, cattle traders, transporters and workers, besides raising concerns about food choices and violence in the name of cattle protection. The fourth demand was restoration of the Muslim 2B reservation category, which was scrapped by the previous BJP government.Suhail Ahmed Maroor, Joint Convener of KRMO, questioned the Congress government's failure to implement its assurances, particularly on minority-related issues. He pointed out that while the Congress leadership and Rahul Gandhi were raising constitutional and minority rights issues at the national level, minority organisations in Karnataka were forced to protest against the Congress government itself.He said the rally was not merely a reminder but a demand from the communities that had supported the party. KRMO urged the state government to announce concrete, time-bound measures to address the demands and honour its 2023 election commitments.