ETV Bharat / state

Minor Uttar Pradesh Girl Repeatedly Raped, Sold, Forced Into Becoming 'Luteri Dulhan' In Rajasthan; Probe On

Bharatpur: In a horrifying case of alleged child trafficking and sexual assault, a minor girl from Uttar Pradesh fled home to escape her abusive father, fell into the trap of traffickers, was subjected to repeated rape and forced into becoming 'luteri dulhan' (a scam where a woman marries to run away with in-law's valuables), finally landed at a police station in Rajasthan.

The Bharatpur Child Welfare Committee has lodged a police complaint. Khedli Mod police Station House Officer (SHO) Satish Kumar said a case regarding the minor's rape and trafficking has been registered based on the Child Welfare Committee's complaint and an investigation is underway.

Disclosing the details of the case, Child Welfare Committee chairperson Rajaram Bhutauli said the girl is a native of Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur district and her father, an alcoholic, used to beat her regularly. To escape the frequent torture, she ran away from home and reached Delhi, where she met a man who, under the pretext of finding her a job, sent her to a relative in Jammu and Kashmir. The relative, who was an administrative officer, upon learning the girl's situation, arranged a safehouse in Jammu and Kashmir through the police for her.

"However, the minor along with another girl, escaped from the safehouse and fell into the clutches of a hotel owner in Jammu and Kashmir. The hotel owner held her captive, forced her to wash dishes, raped her multiple times and even paid her Rs 10,000. Somehow, the girl fled back to Delhi," Rajaram said.

The Child Welfare Committee chairperson said that in Delhi, the minor met a youth from Mathura, who lured her with the promise of a good job. She accompanied him to Mathura, where he rented a room and held her captive for three days. During this period, she was raped multiple times. In her statement, the girl said that the youth spiked her cold drinks, keeping her in a constant state of stupor so she could not resist.