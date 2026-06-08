Minor Uttar Pradesh Girl Repeatedly Raped, Sold, Forced Into Becoming 'Luteri Dulhan' In Rajasthan; Probe On
Based on a complaint lodged by Bharatpur Child Welfare Committee, police have launched an investigation into the matter.
Published : June 8, 2026 at 7:07 PM IST
Bharatpur: In a horrifying case of alleged child trafficking and sexual assault, a minor girl from Uttar Pradesh fled home to escape her abusive father, fell into the trap of traffickers, was subjected to repeated rape and forced into becoming 'luteri dulhan' (a scam where a woman marries to run away with in-law's valuables), finally landed at a police station in Rajasthan.
The Bharatpur Child Welfare Committee has lodged a police complaint. Khedli Mod police Station House Officer (SHO) Satish Kumar said a case regarding the minor's rape and trafficking has been registered based on the Child Welfare Committee's complaint and an investigation is underway.
Disclosing the details of the case, Child Welfare Committee chairperson Rajaram Bhutauli said the girl is a native of Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur district and her father, an alcoholic, used to beat her regularly. To escape the frequent torture, she ran away from home and reached Delhi, where she met a man who, under the pretext of finding her a job, sent her to a relative in Jammu and Kashmir. The relative, who was an administrative officer, upon learning the girl's situation, arranged a safehouse in Jammu and Kashmir through the police for her.
"However, the minor along with another girl, escaped from the safehouse and fell into the clutches of a hotel owner in Jammu and Kashmir. The hotel owner held her captive, forced her to wash dishes, raped her multiple times and even paid her Rs 10,000. Somehow, the girl fled back to Delhi," Rajaram said.
The Child Welfare Committee chairperson said that in Delhi, the minor met a youth from Mathura, who lured her with the promise of a good job. She accompanied him to Mathura, where he rented a room and held her captive for three days. During this period, she was raped multiple times. In her statement, the girl said that the youth spiked her cold drinks, keeping her in a constant state of stupor so she could not resist.
The minor told the committee that one day, while the man was out of the room, she received a call on her mobile from Anjali, who claimed to be his sister and promised to help her. Under the pretext of rescuing her, Anjali handed her to another woman, Chinta Devi.
According to Rajaram, Chinta is originally from Jharkhand while Anjali is from Odisha. Residing in Vrindavan and Mathura, both women target and entrap orphaned and helpless girls.
Chinta took the girl to Khedliganj town in Rajasthan's Alwar district. There, Chinta gave her the identity of her own daughter and presented her to four or five men, who gang-raped her. When she resisted, she was threatened with death and simultaneously lured with the promise of making her a millionaire.
Finally, Chinta cast the girl as a 'luteri dulhan' and sold her to a youth for a hefty sum. Immediately after the marriage, Chinta filed a false police report claiming her daughter was missing, in an attempt to shield herself. Three days after the wedding, Chinta's associate, whom the girl referred to as 'Patwari Chacha', arrived at the groom's house. He threatened the groom's family of filing police case for marrying a minor and raping her.
Fearing legal action, the groom's family was coerced into paying a hefty sum and 'Patwari Chacha' brought the girl back. Subsequently, as part of a premeditated conspiracy, she was handed over to the Khedli Mod police and the Child Welfare Committee lodged a formal police complaint, Rajaram added.
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