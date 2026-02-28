ETV Bharat / state

Five Held In Gang Rape of Minor Tribal Girl In Latehar; Three Accused Are Juveniles

The station in charge stated that all five accused have been identified. ( ETV Bharat )

Latehar: A minor tribal girl was allegedly gang raped in the Mahuadanr police station area of Latehar district. Acting swiftly on receiving the complaint, police identified and apprehended all five accused, including three juveniles.

According to the Mahuadanr Police Station in-charge Manoj Kumar, necessary legal action is being taken in the case. The two adult accused have been arrested and sent to jail, while the three juveniles have been detained and sent to judicial custody in accordance with legal procedures.

Police said the minor girl, a resident of the Mahuadanr area, had gone to attend a wedding ceremony in her village. Five boys from the same police station area were also present at the. Between 3:00 am and 4:00 am on Saturday, the five accused allegedly abducted the minor and took her to a nearby forest, where they allegedly gang-raped her before fleeing the spot.