Minor Tribal Girl Gang-Raped In Chhattisgarh's Kabirdham, Two Suspects Detained
The accused allegedly forced her to consume liquor, and when she began feeling tipsy, they allegedly forced themselves on her
Published : May 17, 2026 at 11:20 AM IST
Kawardha: A minor tribal girl was allegedly gang-raped after she was forcibly made to consume alcohol in Chhattisgarh's Kabirdham on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, police said.
The heinous incident came to light when the victim was found in a forest in a critical condition on Saturday morning. After registering a complaint, the police have detained two suspects for questioning. Currently, the victim is undergoing treatment at a hospital.
Investigating officer Lalji Sinha said the incident occurred during the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. The girl was on her way to her village through a forest when she met two youths, who were known to her. The duo allegedly forced her to consume country liquor, and when she began feeling tipsy, they allegedly forced themselves on her.
The two youths fled the scene, leaving her in an unconscious state after committing the crime. Some villagers, who had gone to the forest to gather firewood, spotted the girl lying unconscious. The villagers informed her family members, who immediately arrived at the scene and informed the police.
"On Saturday, we received information that a girl was lying unconscious in the forest. Acting on this information, we reached the spot and sent the girl to the hospital for treatment. We have detained two suspects in this connection. Soon after the victim regains consciousness, an identification parade will be conducted, and further action will be taken," said the investigating officer.
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