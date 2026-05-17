ETV Bharat / state

Minor Tribal Girl Gang-Raped In Chhattisgarh's Kabirdham, Two Suspects Detained

Kawardha: A minor tribal girl was allegedly gang-raped after she was forcibly made to consume alcohol in Chhattisgarh's Kabirdham on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, police said.

The heinous incident came to light when the victim was found in a forest in a critical condition on Saturday morning. After registering a complaint, the police have detained two suspects for questioning. Currently, the victim is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Investigating officer Lalji Sinha said the incident occurred during the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. The girl was on her way to her village through a forest when she met two youths, who were known to her. The duo allegedly forced her to consume country liquor, and when she began feeling tipsy, they allegedly forced themselves on her.