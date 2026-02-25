ETV Bharat / state

Minor Student Gives Birth During Class 10 Board Exam In Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar

Dhar: A minor girl appearing for her Class 10 board examination gave birth to a child at an exam centre in the Pithampur area of Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district on Tuesday.

The incident, which took place under the jurisdiction of the Sector 1 police station, caused unease among school authorities and students. The girl and her newborn were rushed to a nearby medical facility.

Earlier, the student arrived at the exam centre, where she suddenly experienced severe stomach pain. Unable to bear the pain, she rushed to the bathroom, where she gave birth to the child, leaving the school authorities in shock. The 108 ambulance was immediately called, and the student was taken to the Community Health Centre in Pithampur.