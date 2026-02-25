Minor Student Gives Birth During Class 10 Board Exam In Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar
Sub-inspector Chandni Singar said a youth had allegedly been maintaining physical relations with the minor for a year, which led to the pregnancy.
Published : February 25, 2026 at 10:35 PM IST
Dhar: A minor girl appearing for her Class 10 board examination gave birth to a child at an exam centre in the Pithampur area of Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district on Tuesday.
The incident, which took place under the jurisdiction of the Sector 1 police station, caused unease among school authorities and students. The girl and her newborn were rushed to a nearby medical facility.
Earlier, the student arrived at the exam centre, where she suddenly experienced severe stomach pain. Unable to bear the pain, she rushed to the bathroom, where she gave birth to the child, leaving the school authorities in shock. The 108 ambulance was immediately called, and the student was taken to the Community Health Centre in Pithampur.
Given the seriousness of the matter, the police registered a zero-case complaint and sent the case to the concerned police station for investigation. Pithampur sub-inspector Chandni Singar said, "According to the victim, she had been in contact with a young man for the past two years. They got physically intimate for the past year, resulting in her pregnancy.”
The family members of the girl had no clue about their relationship. When the incident came to light after delivery, the minor girl shared the incident with her parents, Chandni said and added that the police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.
“Legal action will be taken against the accused. He will be arrested soon,” the police official added. Prashant Kajve, a gynaecologist at the Community Health Centre, said, "The minor student was brought to the hospital with the newborn around 2 p.m. on Tuesday. Both are healthy and under observation.”
