Minor Steals Mother’s Jewellery, Takes Loan To Buy iPhone In Himachal's Hamirpur
According to police, a complaint regarding the theft of gold jewellery was lodged on April 3.
Published : April 8, 2026 at 9:35 PM IST
Hamirpur: A minor from Nadaun subdivision of Hamirpur district, allegedly stole his mother’s gold jewellery and used it to get a loan and buy an iPhone.
The incident was reported from the Gagal area. According to police, a complaint regarding the theft of gold jewellery was lodged on April 3. Initially, the case appeared to be an external burglary, but a detailed investigation revealed that the theft had been carried out by the woman's own son.
Police said the minor handed over the stolen jewellery to a friend and his sister. The duo then pledged the ornaments at a private finance company in Nadaun and secured a loan of approximately Rs 3 lakh. The money was allegedly used to purchase an iPhone.
Confirming the development, Hamirpur Superintendent of Police (SP) Balveer Singh said, "The minor stole his mother's jewellery and got it pledged at a finance company with the help of his friend and his sister. The police have recovered all the jewellery from the concerned finance company."
He added that two other individuals were involved in the incident along with the minor, and legal proceedings have been initiated against them. Further investigation is underway to examine all aspects of the case.
Police have urged parents to monitor their children's activities and provide proper guidance.
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