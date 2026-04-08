ETV Bharat / state

Minor Steals Mother’s Jewellery, Takes Loan To Buy iPhone In Himachal's Hamirpur

Hamirpur: A minor from Nadaun subdivision of Hamirpur district, allegedly stole his mother’s gold jewellery and used it to get a loan and buy an iPhone.

The incident was reported from the Gagal area. According to police, a complaint regarding the theft of gold jewellery was lodged on April 3. Initially, the case appeared to be an external burglary, but a detailed investigation revealed that the theft had been carried out by the woman's own son.

Police said the minor handed over the stolen jewellery to a friend and his sister. The duo then pledged the ornaments at a private finance company in Nadaun and secured a loan of approximately Rs 3 lakh. The money was allegedly used to purchase an iPhone.